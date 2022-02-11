AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20

The first T20I between Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday.

World T20 champions Australia are back in action for the first time since their title triumph in the UAE. Aaron Finch and co. will start the series as the clear favorites with a good blend of youth and experience to fall back on. But Sri Lanka are a force to be reckoned with in this format, with the likes of Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in their ranks. With both teams itching to land the first blow in this five-match series, a cracking game beckons in Sydney.

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

AUS XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne

Match Details

AUS vs SL, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 11th February 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Sydney with some help on offer for the pacers as well. The ball should skid on to the bat nicely, with the batters likely to go on the attack from ball one. As the match progresses, the spinners should also get some turn off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the game. 170 should be a good total at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott comes into the series on the back of a stunning BBL season for the Hobart Hurricanes. While McDermott is known for his power-hitting, he is an able player of spin as well, making him a fine addition to your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando is one of the best Sri Lankan batters who is known for his ability to play both pace and spin well. He has some prior experience of playing Down Under, which should serve him well. Given his knack for scoring quick runs in the middle overs, Fernando is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the premier spin-bowling all-rounders in the world with his leg-spin being Sri Lanka's go-to option with the ball. In addition, Hasaranga has been used a floater with the bat, something we could see more of in this series, making him a must-have in your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc hasn't played any limited overs cricket since the T20 World Cup final, but he remains one of the best in the business. Apart from his undeniable new-ball ability, Starc is also known for his searing yorkers, which should help him pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Finch (AUS)

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Key Stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 319 runs and 52 wickets in 33 T20I matches

Ben McDermott: 577 runs in 13 BBL 2021-22 matches, Average: 48.08

Glenn Maxwell: 468 runs in 13 BBL 2021-22 matches, Average: 42.54

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20)

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Adam Zampa.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Pathun Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar