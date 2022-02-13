AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20

The second T20I between Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Sunday.

The Aussies were made to work hard for a win by Sri Lanka in the previous game. But with some momentum behind them, Australia will be keen to get another victory under their belts in Sydney. Despite David Warner and Mitchell Marsh not being available, the hosts boast a strong squad, with the likes of Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell itching to get some runs. But against a resourceful Sri Lankan side, they will need to be at their best. Although the visitors will start as underdogs, Sri Lanka have the depth and firepower to give the Aussies a run for their money again.

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

AUS XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne

Match Details

AUS vs SL, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 13th February 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track is on offer at the SCG, there should be ample help on offer for the spinners. The pacers should get the ball to move around as well, but the carry and bounce off the surface should help the batters. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott showed why he's so highly-rated in the T20I format with a fifty in the previous game. The opener has been in fine form throughout the Aussie summer, with his explosive batting prowess against spin and pace holding him in good stead. Given the form that he is in, McDermott would be a good addition to your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, but still remains one of Sri Lanka's best batters in this format. Apart from his prior experience, Fernando is a good player of spin with his ability to score quick runs from the word go being key in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets in the previous game, dominating the Aussies in the middle overs. Along with his obvious bowling ability, Hasaranga is an able batter who can play the big shots towards the end of the innings, making him a must-have in your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc didn't fire with the ball in the previous game, even proving to be a touch too expensive. However, Starc is one of the premier bowlers in this format with his ability to nail the yorkers being key. With the left-armer keen to make up for his rare failure, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Three best players to pick in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Finch (AUS)

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Key Stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 332 runs and 55 wickets in 34 T20I matches

Ben McDermott: 577 runs in 13 BBL 2021-22 matches, Average: 48.08

Adam Zampa: 68 wickets in 58 T20I matches, Average: 20.49

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20)

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera and Adam Zampa

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Starc, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera and Adam Zampa

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc.

Edited by Samya Majumdar