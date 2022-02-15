AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20I between Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.

After two thrilling wins over Sri Lanka, Australia will be keen to seal a series win in today in Canberra. Although the likes of Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have blown hot and cold, Australia's bowling attack has bailed them out on both occasions. The Aussies will start as favorites, but will be wary of what Sri Lanka are capable of doing in this format. With a well-balanced roster filled with promising talent like Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka, the Lankans should prove to be a handful for the hosts. All in all, another cracking contest beckons in Canberra.

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

AUS XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne

Match Details

AUS vs SL, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 15th February 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Manuka Oval with some help on offer for the pacers. The ball should skid on nicely onto the bat, with the batters likely to feel at home. There could be some turn on offer in the middle overs, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 170 should be a good total with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has been in decent form in the series, scoring a fifty in the first T20I. Although he has looked a touch tentative in the early stages, McDermott's ability to play both pace and spin well makes him a good addition to your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Avishka Fernando: Unlike McDermott, Avishka Fernando hasn't been in the best of form for Sri Lanka this series. Although he is one of the more attack-minded batters, he hasn't gotten past the powerplay phase. But with Fernando bound to come hard at the Aussie bowlers, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka's best bowler in the series, picking up five wickets in just two games. In addition to his bowling prowess, Hasaranga is a decent bet with the bat too. Given his recent form, he is a must-have in your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa is one of the best leg-spinners in the world with his performances in this series only adding more value to that claim. Zampa's wicket-taking ability in the middle-overs makes him a valuable asset to any team he plays for. With the conditions also bound to play into his hands, Zampa should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 215 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 190 points

Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 149 points

Key Stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 26 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Ben McDermott: 71 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 126.79

Josh Hazlewood: 7 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 4.86

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20)

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera, Adam Zampa and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera, Adam Zampa and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar