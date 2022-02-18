AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Although Australia have been the dominant side, Sri Lanka have given the hosts a run for their money in the series. Despite the tourists being without Wanindu Hasaranga, they held their own with the ball. The Lankans will be keen to get off the mark in the series, but Australia will start as the clear favorites. With both teams eager to fine-tune their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup, an entertaining game beckons at the iconic MCG.

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

AUS XI

Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne

Match Details

AUS vs SL, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the MCG with the bowlers likely to have a big say in the outcome of the match. There shouldn't be much swing early on, but the dimensions of the ground will play into the bowlers' hands. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and make use of the turn on offer. Running between the wickets will be key given the vast dimensions of the ground. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis has blown hot and cold in the series with 92 runs in three matches. Although Inglis hasn't been able to strike a chord with consistency, he has a good technique against both spin and pace. With Inglis likely to stick to batting at No.3, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few months, nailing down a place in the Sri Lanka top order. He is known for his attacking approach regardless of the situation. Although he hasn't been able to get a big one in this series, Asalanka can be backed to overturn his form in this game.

All-rounder

Ashton Agar: Ashton Agar was impressive with the ball in the previous game and even earned a promotion to the top of the order with the bat. While his batting is an added bonus, Agar's bowling form over the summer makes him a valuable option. With the pitch playing into his hands, Agar is a good addition to your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa is set to return for Australia with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood being rested for the rest of the series. He has already picked up four wickets in two matches and will relish a return to the MCG, a ground he should have a fair idea of. Given the dimensions of the ground and his recent form, Zampa is a must-have in your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 252 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 190 points

Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 171 points

Key Stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Pathum Nissanka: 125 runs in 3 matches, Bat Average: 41.67

Ben McDermott: 71 runs in 3 matches in this series, SR: 126.56

Adam Zampa: 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 11.00

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (4th T20I)

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Josh Inglis. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Ben McDermott, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Ashton Agar, Dushmantha Chameera, Daniel Sams and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Charith Asalanka. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar