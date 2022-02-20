AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

W

The fifth T20I between Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The Aussies have been rampant in the series, winning all four games despite resting key individuals. Led by Aaron Finch, the Aussies have been bang on target with the ball, although their batting has underwhelmed at times. Nevertheless, they will be keen to inflict a cleansweep on Sri Lanka. Although they can't avail the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Thushara, the Lankans have a strong and resourceful side capable of beating the Aussies at home. Both teams will be eager to finish the series on a high, paving the way for a cracking game at the MCG.

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

AUS XI

Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne

Match Details

AUS vs SL, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 20th February 2022, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track awaits the two sides at the MCG, there should be ample help on offer for the spinners as well. The pacers might not get much movement off the surface, with the batters likely to go after the bowling in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play with turn and the dimensions of the ground coming into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AUS vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis was sensational with the bat in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire 40. Inglis has been brilliant whenever given the chance to bat in the top order in the series. And given his ability to play spin well, he should be a fine addition to your AUS vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka has shown flashes of brilliance for Sri Lanka, but he is due for a big one in the top order. Able against both pace and spin, Asalanka has been in decent form over the last year or so and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka has been decent with both the bat and ball for Sri Lanka. While his bowling is an added bonus, Shanaka's big-hitting should hold him in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa was bang on the money in the previous game, turning out an economical performance with the ball. His experience of playing BBL cricket at the MCG for the Stars and his form should serve him well again, making him a must-have in your AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy team

Three best players to pick in your AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 252 points

Josh Inglis (AUS) - 205 points

Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 229 points

Key Stats for AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Pathum Nissanka: 171 runs in 4 matches, Bat Average: 42.75

Josh Inglis: 132 runs in 4 matches in this series, Bat Average: 44.00

Adam Zampa: 5 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 14.00

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (5th T20I)

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Adam Zampa

AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Edited by Samya Majumdar