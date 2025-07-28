AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Tour of West Indies 2025, 5th T20I

The fifth T20I of the Australia Tour of West Indies 2025 will see the two teams clash at the Warner Park in St Kitts, Basseterre, on Tuesday, July 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Australia have already won the T20I series (4-0) and will now be eyeing to cleansweep the series. They won the last match against the West Indies by three wickets, chasing a massive target of 206 runs in 19.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell played a match-winning innings of 47 runs off just 18 balls.

The two teams have played a total of 26 head-to-head matches. The West Indies have won 11 matches while Australia have won 15.

AUS vs WI Match Details

The fifth T20I of the Australia Tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on July 29 at Warner Park in St Kitts, Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

AUS vs WI, 5th T20I Match

Date and Time: 29th July, 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts, Basseterre

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts, Basseterre, is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played between these two teams was at the same venue. A total of 411 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

Ad

AUS vs WI Form Guide

AUS - W W W W

WI - L L L L

AUS vs WI Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Ad

AUS vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20 matches. He has smashed 176 runs in the last four matches. Josh Inglis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Brandon King and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Brandon King is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the last few matches. He has smashed 149 runs in the last four matches. Cameron Green is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and Jason Holder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Glenn Maxwell will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 90 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last four matches. Romario Shepherd is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Adan Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Zampa and Xavier Bartlett. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Adam Zampa was in great form in the recent T20I matches. He has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches. Sean Abbott is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

AUS vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is one of the most crucial picks from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 173 runs in the last four matches of the series.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is another crucial pick from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 90 runs and taken two wickets in the last four matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs WI, 5th T20I Match

Glenn Maxwell

Mitchell Marsh

Josh Inglis

Shai Hope

Cameron Green

Australia vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Inglis

Ad

Batters: M Marsh, C Green, B King

All-rounders: G Maxwell, M Owen, J Holder, R Shepherd

Bowlers: A Zampa, X Bartlett

Australia vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope, J Inglis

Ad

Batters: C Green, B King

All-rounders: G Maxwell, A Hardie, J Holder, R Shepherd

Bowlers: A Zampa, X Bartlett, S Abbott

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️