AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 38

Match 38 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see Australia (AUS) take on West Indies (WI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

While the Australians come into the game on the back of a big win over Bangladesh, West Indies are already out of the running for a top-two finish. Although the Windies haven't been at their best, they are still a force to be reckoned with and could be a thorn in the Australian side, who seek a semi-final berth. With both sides seeking a win for contrasting reasons, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Abu Dhabi.

AUS vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein and Dwayne Bravo

Match Details

AUS vs WI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side although the batters should enjoy the conditions early on. There is some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball. But with the brand new ball skidding on nicely, the batters will look to go after the bowling. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AUS vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has been West Indies' best batter lately, with the southpaw coming up with two handy knocks ahead of this game. However, a big innings is likely on the cards for Pooran, giving him the edge over Matt Wade in your AUS vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: Although David Warner has blown hot and cold in the T20 World Cup, he did look in decent touch against Bangladesh. With the southpaw eyeing a big knock at the top of the order, Warner is a must-have in your AUS vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder's inclusion in the Windies side has given them depth and balance. Although he couldn't come up with a good performance against Sri Lanka, he will be key versus the Aussies with both bat and ball in Abu Dhabi.

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc has been in fine form for Australia at the T20 World Cup. Apart from his no-show against England, Starc has picked up two wickets in each game, holding him in good stead for this crucial AUS vs WI encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Finch (AUS) - 204 points

Shimron Hetmyer (WI) - 169 points

Adam Zampa (AUS) - 317 points

Important stats for AUS vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis - 157 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

David Warner - 98 runs in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Mitchell Starc - 6 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, David Warner, Steve Smith, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Kieron Polllard, Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

