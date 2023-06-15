AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Ashes Practice Tests, Match 1

The first match of the Women's Ashes Practice Tests will see Australia Women A squaring off against England Women (AUS-W A vs ENG-W) on Thursday, June 15. The County Ground in Derby will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England Women will be playing their first practice test match before the start of the Ashes. They will hope to get some game time and also warm up well for what should be an exciting series.

Australia Women A, meanwhile, have some big names who can trouble England Women in this practice Test match. The game is expected to give several budding talents a chance to showcase their talents and they will hope to take the opportunity with both hands.

Australia Women A will give it their all to win this match. However, England are expected to field a strong side, which will give them the edge to win what should be an entertaining encounter.

AUS-W A vs ENG-W Match Details

The first match of the Women's Ashes Practice Tests will be played from June 15 to June 19 at the County Ground in Derby. The game is set to start at 3:30 PM IST on Day 1. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Australia Women A vs England Women, Match 1, Women's Ashes Practice Tests.

Date and Time: June 15-19 2023, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Derby has been good for the bowlers, especially pacers, of late. They are expected find find a lot of assistance in the first few days of the Test match after which the pitch is expected to slow down a little. Batters will need to weather the early storm if they are to record a big score.

AUS-W A vs ENG-W Form Guide

Australia Women A - Will be playing their first match.

England Women - Will be playing their first match.

AUS-W A vs ENG-W Probable Playing XI

AUS-W A Playing XI

No injury updates for Australia Women A heading into this match.

Maddy Darke, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Courtney Webb, Charli Knott, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum (c), Maitlan Brown, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tess Flintoff, Courtney Sippel.

ENG-W Playing XI

No injury updates for England Women ahead of this Women's Ashes Practice Test.

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell.

AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jones

A Jones is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 fantasy team. This is because she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Jones has been in good form of late and is expected to play well in this match.

T Wilson is another good player for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit for this match.

Batters

H Knight

T Beaumont and H Knight are the two best batter picks for your fantasy team for this Women's Ashes Practice Test. S Dunkley has played exceptionally well in recent months and could also prove to be a good pick for your Dream11 team for this game.

All-rounders

N Sciver

H Graham and N Sciver-Brunt are the best all-rounder picks for your AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 fantasy team. Both Graham and Sciver-Brunt are expected to bat in the top order and bowl plenty of overs, thus maximizing their potential to bring you fantasy points.

A Capsey is another good player for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team for this match.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this Women's Ashes Practice Test are K Cross and S Ecclestone. Both Cross and Ecclestone have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are likely to lead the charge for their side with the ball. This should see them get plenty of overs and with it, the chance to pick up wickets.

T Vlaeminck could also prove to be a good pick for your fantasy outfit for this match.

AUS-W A vs ENG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sciver-Brunt

N Sciver-Brunt will bat in the top order and also roll her arm over for some crucial overs in this match. This makes her the safest pick for your AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy.

Sciver-Brunt is thus expected to play a crucial role in this match. She has smashed 512 runs and taken 10 wickets in her last eight Test matches.

S Ecclestone

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ecclestone the captain of your AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 grand league teams. She will bat in the middle order and bowl plent of overs, giving her a chance to deliver plenty of points in both departments.

Ecclestone has smashed 103 runs and taken 17 wickets in her last five Test matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS-W A vs ENG-W, Match 1

S Ecclestone

H Graham

A Capsey

S Ecclestone

C Sippel

Australia Women A vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is bowling friendly, it is advisable to pick at least six pacers who will bat at the top order and also bowl several overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your AUS-W A vs ENG-W Dream11 fantasy team is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia Women A vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Australia Women A vs England Women Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to Head League

Wicket-keeper: A Jones.

Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley.

All-rounders: N Sciver-Brunt, A Capsey, H Graham, C Sippel.

Bowlers: K Cross, S Ecclestone, K Peterson, T Vlaeminck.

Australia Women A vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Australia Women A vs England Women Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: A Jones.

Batter: T Beaumont.

All-rounders: N Sciver-Brunt, A Capsey, H Graham, C Sippel.

Bowlers: K Cross, S Ecclestone, M Brown, I Wong, T Vlaeminck.

Poll : 0 votes