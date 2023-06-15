AUS-W vs ENG-W A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Ashes Practice Tests, Match 2

The second match of the Women's Ashes Practice Tests will see England Women A (ENG-W A) square off against Australia Women (AUS-W) at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester on Thursday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG-W A vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia Women will be playing their first practice Test match before the start of the Ashes. They will hope to get some game time and also warm up well for what should be an exciting series. England Women A, on the other hand, have some big names who can trouble Australia Women in the practice Test match.

England Women A will give it their all to win the match, but Australia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ENG-W A vs AUS-W Match Details

The second match of the Women's Ashes Practice Tests will be played from June 15-19 at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG-W A vs AUS-W, Match 2

Date and Time: June 15-19 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Bowlers are expected to find a lot of assistance in the first few days of the Test match after which the pitch is expected to get slow. Spinners will play an important role in getting wickets in the middle phase of the innings.

ENG-W A vs AUS-W Form Guide

ENG-W A - Will be playing their first match

AUS-W - Will be playing their first match

ENG-W A vs AUS-W Probable Playing XI

ENG-W A Playing XI

No injury updates

Evelyn Jones (wk), Grace Scrivens, Paige Scholfield, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Lauren Winfield ©, Kirstie Gordon, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray

AUS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahila McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

ENG-W A vs AUS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Healy

A Healy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Mooney is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Perry

T McGrath and E Perry are the top batter options for today's Dream11 team. L Winfield played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gardner

J Jonassen and A Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will get maximum overs during the middle phase of the match. G Scrivens is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Schutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Dean and M Schutt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Wareham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG-W A vs AUS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Perry

E Perry will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs in this match, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 752 runs and taken 37 wickets in the last eight Test matches.

J Jonassen

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick J Jonassen as she will bat in the middle order and bowl the maximum number of overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 238 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for ENG-W A vs AUS-W, Match 2

J Jonassen

E Perry

A Gardner

A Healy

B Mooney

England Women A vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is bowling friendly, it is advisable to pick at least four pacers, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England Women A vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Healy, B Mooney

Batters: L Winfield, E Perry, T McGrath

All-rounders: A Gardner, J Jonassen, G Scrivens

Bowlers: G Wareham, M Schutt, C Dean

England Women A vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Healy, B Mooney

Batters: E Perry

All-rounders: A Gardner, J Jonassen, G Scrivens, S Glenn

Bowlers: G Wareham, M Schutt, F Davies, D Brown

