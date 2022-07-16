AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I - July 16th, 2022

The Women's T20I tri-series 2022 between Australia, Pakistan, and Ireland will kick off on July 16. The Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland will host all the games of the series.

The opening game of the series sees the Australian Women take on the Pakistan Women on Saturday. The Australian side will be led by Meg Lanning whereas Bismah Maroof will continue to lead the Pakistan Women.

Both sides have some exciting players on their side and will look to start the series on a positive note.

Ahead of the opening clash of the Women's T20I tri-series, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Nida Dar

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Nida Dar has plenty of experience at the international level. She had a very good outing in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, picking up ten wickets in seven games at an average of 24.20.

Dar also scored some handy runs lower down the order.

The right-arm spin all-rounder has over 100 wickets in the shortest format and plays a key role for her country at the highest level. She will be eager to step up and contribute with both bat and ball in the first game against Australia.

2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final - Australia v England

Alana King has taken giant strides since making her international debut earlier this year. The right-arm leg-break bowler has played only 15 international matches but has impressed everyone.

She was brilliant in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, picking up 12 wickets in nine matches and playing a vital role in her side lifting the title.

King bowls very well and is always hard to take on in the middle overs. The opposition batters will have to be on their toes while facing her. Expect her to make an impact in the Women's T20I tri-series 2022.

#1 Alyssa Healy

2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final - Australia v England

Alyssa Healy is one of the most fearsome batters going around in world cricket at the moment. She had a fantastic World Cup with the bat, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 509 runs in nine matches at a hefty average of 56.56.

Healy will look to create an impact in the upcoming Women's T20I tri-series 2022.

Healy is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball and will be eager to give her side a solid start in the first T20I. You've got to have her in your Dream11 side for the first game of the tri-series on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. Alana King to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far