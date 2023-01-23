AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Australia Women and Pakistan Women (AUS-W vs PAK-W) will take place at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction.

The Women in Yellow have been in great form in the shortest format of the game in recent times and defeated India 4-1 in their previous T20I series. They will look to extend their good run in T20s when they face Pakistan Women, against whom they have a solid head-to-head record.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women, who are currently seventh in the Women's T20I rankings, are on a bad run. They will enter this series after losing their previous series against Ireland. The visitors will now take on the No. 1 ranked team away from home and will be the underdogs in this series.

Unless Pakistan can spring some surprises, Australia will be the clear favorites to pick up a thumping win in this match and the series as well.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T2OI between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be played on January 24 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 08:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I.

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, 08:15 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

AUS-W vs PAK-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney has favored the batters in recent matches.

While teams have racked up big totals, there have been a few instances of sides chasing those stiff targets down as well. The pacers may not get too much help from this wicket, but the spinners should come into play and might enjoy bowling here.

Anything above 160 could be a par score.

Matches Won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches Won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average 1st innings score: 164.

Average 2nd innings score: 147.

AUS-W vs PAK-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia heading into this encounter.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey.

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan ahead of this match.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Aiman Anwer, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Sadia Iqbal, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan.

Today's AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Beth Mooney (75 matches, 2098 runs, Average: 39.60)

Beth Mooney is an attacking wicketkeeper-batter with over 2000 runs in the shortest form of the game and a respectable strike rate of 124.70. She will be an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper position in your AUS-W vs PAK-W fantasy team given her experience and ability.

Top Batter pick

Meg Lanning (124 matches, 3211 runs, Average: 36.50)

Meg Lanning is known for playing fearless cricket and is one of her team's most technically sound batters. She has amassed 3211 runs at an excellent average of 36.50 in 124 T20I games and will be keen to add to that tally in this contest.

Top All-rounder pick

Ellyse Perry (131 matches, 1418 runs, and 117 wickets, Average: 30.20)

Ellyse Perry is a world-class all-rounder with a stellar record with both the bat and the ball in the shortest format. She is a must-pick for your AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 fantasy team given her current form and experience.

Perry has scored 1418 runs at a strike rate of 109.8 and has taken 117 wickets at an economy rate of 5.88 in 131 T20I games.

Top Bowler pick

Megan Schutt (88 matches, 109 wickets, Average: 16.90)

Megan Schutt has been a standout bowler for the national team, taking 109 wickets at an average of 16.90 in 88 T20I games. She has been outstanding in the death overs for much of her career and could be an excellent choice for your AUS-W vs PAK-W Fantasy team.

AUS-W vs PAK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has scored 1031 runs at a strike rate of 133.50 and taken 58 wickets in 65 T20I games. Given her role and skill set, the talented right-handed batting all-rounder will be an excellent choice for your fantasy outfit's captaincy.

Bismah Maroof

Bismah Maroof is a technically sound batter who has consistently scored runs for her team in this format.

She could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team as she bats in the top order and has scored 2530 runs at an outstanding average of 26.60. Maroof has also taken 36 wickets in 127 T20I games, proving her ability to contribute in both the batting and bowling departments.

Five must-picks with player stats for AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Sidra Ameen 462 runs in 33 T20I games Javeria Khan 1984 runs & 11 wickets in 108 T20I games Nida Dar 1603 runs & 118 wickets in 124 T20I games Jess Jonassen 87 runs & 432 runs in 95 T20I games Tahlia McGrath 521 runs & 13 wickets in 19 T20I games

AUS-W vs PAK-W match expert tips 1st T20I match

Javeria Khan is one of the most experienced batting all-rounders for her national side. She could prove to be a crucial pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Javeria has picked up 11 wickets and has scored 1984 runs in 108 T20I games, making her a fantastic multiplier pick for Pakistan's match against Australia.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Head to Head League

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney.

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen.

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Nida Dar, A Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner.

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Fatima Sana.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Grand League

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney.

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Tahlia McGrath.

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Nida Dar, A Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner.

Bowlers: Alana King, Megan Schutt, Nashra Sandhu.

