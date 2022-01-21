AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Australia A Women (AU-A-W) will take on England A Women (ENG-A-W) in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

Australia A Women recorded a final-over victory in the first game of the series. They chased down 130 with three wickets and three balls to spare. England A Women will look to bounce back strongly and keep the series alive by winning today's contest.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable Playing 11 today

Australia A Women: Elyse Villani, Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Hannah Darlington, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell, Courtney Sippel

England A Women: Bryony Smith, Evelyn Jones (c), Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss, Mady Villiers, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell

Match Details

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: January 21st 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there could be something in it for the pacers, especially with the new ball. The spinners might also be able to extract some turn as well.

Today’s AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne has plundered runs in domestic cricket and will look to play a big knock today.

Batter

Bryony Smith got off to a flying start in the first game. She raced to 25 off just 10 deliveries before getting out.

All-rounder

Heather Graham made a massive impact in the first T20. She returned with figures of 4/13 before chipping in with a crucial 25-run knock..

Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington, who returned with figures of 4-1-15-3 in the first game, will once again be the one to watch out for.

Lauren Bell was superb with the ball for England A Women in the first T20I. She took three wickets for 17 runs from her four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Heather Graham (AU-A-W): 174 points

Amanda-Jade Wellington (AU-A-W): 105 points

Lauren Bell (ENG-A-W): 85 points

Bryony Smith (ENG-A-W): 65 points

Alice Capsey (ENG-A-W): 55 points

Important stats for AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Heather Graham: 25 runs & 4 wickets

Amanda-Jade Wellington: 3 wickets

Lauren Bell: 3 wickets

Alice Capsey: 44 runs

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream 11 Prediction (2nd T20I)

Dream11 Team for Australia A Women vs England A Women - 2nd T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Bryony Smith, Georgia Voll, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Alice Capsey, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell, Tess Flintoff

Captain: Heather Graham. Vice-captain: Alice Capsey.

Dream11 Team for Australia A Women vs England A Women - 2nd T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Evelyn Jones, Bryony Smith, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham, Alice Capsey, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell, Maitlan Brown

Captain: Amanda-Jade Wellington. Vice-captain: Bryony Smith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar