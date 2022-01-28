AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

Australia A Women (AU-A-W) will take on England A Women (ENG-A-W) in in the first unofficial ODI at the Phillip Oval in Canberra on Friday.

Australia A Women will head into the unofficial ODI series on the back of tasting success in the T20s. They won the first two T20 games before the third was abandoned due to rain. England A Women have been inconsistent on the tour and will be looking to fare better in the 50-over format.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable Playing 11 today

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham, Erin Burns, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Grace Sippel, Molly Strano, Nicole Faltum

England A Women: Bryony Smith, Eve Jones (c), Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Kirstie Gordon, Emily Arlott, Beth Langston, Charlie Dean

Match Details

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date & Time: January 28th 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Phillip Oval in Canberra is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the seamers will most probably find some movement with the new ball, while there could be some turn available for the spinners as well.

Today’s AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne has the ability to play big knocks and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Bryony Smith has been consistent in domestic cricket and will be a key batter for England A Women in the unofficial ODIs.

All-rounder

Heather Graham, who can make a big impact with both the bat and ball, is one to watch out for in the series.

Bowler

Kirstie Gordon fared well in the recently concluded T20 series. She also has a decent record in domestic 50-over cricket.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Heather Graham (AU-A-W)

Georgia Redmayne (AU-A-W)

Georgia Elwiss (ENG-A-W)

Bryony Smith (ENG-A-W)

Grace Harris (AU-A-W)

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction (1st Unofficial ODI)

Dream11 Team for Australia A vs England A - Unofficial ODI 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Katie Mack, Eve Jones, Bryony Smith, Grace Harris, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong

Captain: Heather Graham. Vice-captain: Georgia Elwiss.

Dream11 Team for Australia A vs England A - Unofficial ODI 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Eve Jones, Bryony Smith, Grace Harris, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Beth Langston, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Georgia Redmayne. Vice-captain: Eve Jones.

Edited by Samya Majumdar