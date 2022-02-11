Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - February 11th, 2022

Australia and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns at the first T20I on Friday, February 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes lately in the shortest format of the game. The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, won the T20 World Cup 2021 while the Lankans failed to go beyond the Super 12 stage in the same tournament.

Coming into the upcoming white-ball games, the odds are stacked against Lanka as they haven't beaten the Aussies since February 2017 in the T20I format.

Australia are on a five-match winning streak in the shortest format.

Australia v India - T20 Game 2

Glenn Maxwell has been brilliant in white-ball cricket against Sri Lanka. In seven games against them, the Victorian has scored 286 runs at an average of 95.33 and an incredible strike rate of 218.32.

Apart from two half-centuries, he also notched up an unbeaten 65-ball 145 against them back in 2016 in Pallekele. His knock was laced with 14 fours and nine sixes. Maxwell also picked up three wickets against the Lankans at an economy of 8.27.

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Adam Zampa has been a fulcrum of Australia's spin-bowling lately. His numbers against Sri Lanka are envious. Zampa has picked up 16 wickets in eight games against the Islanders at an excellent average of 10.62.

Moreover, his 5.31 economy suggests that Sri Lanka's batters haven't quite been able to figure him out just yet. Zampa also has his best figures of 3/14 against the Islanders. If he finds his rhythm, the Lankans could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga has been an effective bowler for Sri Lanka in limited-overs cricket over the last few years. He has also become one of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 leagues around the world. Hasaranga has picked up 52 wickets in 33 T20Is.

Moreover, his economy rate of 6.21 shows that he doesn't give the batters much to work with. Hasaranga is also a handy middle-order batter, having scored 319 runs at an average of 15.19 with a top score of 71 during the T20 World Cup.

