Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I match - February 13th, 2022

Australia and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns at the second T20I on Sunday, February 13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

The Aussies, captained by Aaron Finch, have already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. On Friday, February 11, they defeated the Lankans by 20 runs (DLS Method). After being put in to bat first, the home team scored 149 for the loss of nine wickets.

Ben McDermott's 53 and Marcus Stoinis' 30 guided the Aussies to a respectable score. Thereafter, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood put their A-game forward to restrict the Lankan batters. The visitors will now look to draw level in the series.

In the article, we examine three players who you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I.

#3 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has exceptional numbers against Sri Lanka in T20Is. In nine matches, the leg-spinner has picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 5.22. In the previous game, the youngster won the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket haul.

His spell of 4-0-18-3 helped the Aussies restrict the Lankans. The tweaker got rid of Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga. The visitors need to formulate some tactics to tackle his bowling in the second match of the series.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Lankan bowlers in the first game as he picked up three crucial wickets in crunch moments. The young tweaker got rid of three of the most destrictive T20 batters in the world, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith.

He was a tad expensive, having conceded 38 runs in his quota of four overs, but it was because he bowled in the powerplay. Hasaranga also looked good in his 11-ball knock of 13 before Adam Zampa accounted for his wicket.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood was outstanding for Australia in the opening T20I of the series. The pacer got the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka upfront and gave Australia a breakthrough in the second over. Thereafter, he returned to pick up wickets in the death overs.

Hazlewood got four wickets of Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera. If he hits the right channels, the Lankan batters could find themselves in a whole lot of trouble.

