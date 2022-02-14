Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - February 15th, 2022

Australia and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the third T20I on Tuesday, February 15 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, have already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. It happened to be their seventh successive win over the Lankans in the T20 format. Sri Lanka last defeated Australia in the 20-over format way back in 2017.

After a rather one-sided affair in the opener, the Lankans gave the Aussies a run for their money. The game went into the Super Over, but the Aussies held their nerves to come up trumps. The visitors now need to pull their socks up to make a strong comeback.

In the article, we look at three players who you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I.

#3 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has been a tough nut to crack for the Lankans in the ongoing T20I series. In the first game, the leg-spinner won the Player of the Match award for picking up three crucial wickets at a critical stage.

In the second match, he picked up only one wicket, but gave away runs at an economy rate of 6.50. Zampa has excellent numbers against the Lankans as he has picked 20 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 5.35.

Wanindu Hasaranga has arguably been the standout bowler for Lanka in the ongoing T20I series. Having picked up five wickets from two matches, the leg-spin bowler has given an account of his class.

Although he has conceded runs at a rate of 8.87, the Aussie batters have been cautious while facing him. Hasaranga is also more than a handy batter as he has notched up 26 runs at a decent strike rate of 130.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Speedster Josh Hazlewood has arguably been the standout bowler in the ongoing T20I series. The fast bowler is the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 4.25.

In the first game, he chipped in with a four-wicket haul and broke the backbone of the Lankan batting. In the second match, he accounted for three scalps and also bowled brilliantly in the Super Over.

