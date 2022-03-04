AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match 3

Australia Women will take on England Women in match number three of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Saturday.
Australia Women have been magnificent since the last World Cup. They have won 31 out of the 33 ODIs they have played. Meanwhile, England Women have also fared well. They have 23 wins and 17 losses in this period.
AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 today
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross
Match Details
Match: AU-W vs EN-W
Date & Time: March 5th 2022, 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at Seddon Park in Hamilton is likely to be a good all-round one. There could be some movement with the new ball and it could also offer a hint of turn as the game progresses. Overall, though, it is going to be a good track to bat on.
Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Amy Ellen Jones has the knack of producing some key knocks in the middle-order and is excellent behind the stumps.
Batters
Tammy Beaumont has been a prolific run-getter for England Women and averages 43.46 in ODI cricket.
All-rounders
Tahlia McGrath is in magnificent form with both bat and ball and has been a match-winner for Australia Women in the recent past.
Natalie Sciver is England Women’s premier all-rounder and has the ability to have a big impact with both bat and ball.
Bowlers
Kate Cross has been consistent with the ball for England Women and she can bowl economical spells alongside picking wickets regularly.
Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Tahlia McGrath (AU-W)
Natalie Sciver (EN-W)
Beth Mooney (AU-W)
Tammy Beaumont (EN-W)
Jess Jonassen (AU-W)
AU-W vs EN-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Tammy Beaumont, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Kate Cross
Captain: Tahlia McGrath Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Anya Shrubsole, Annabel Sutherland, Kate Cross
Captain: Ellyse Perry Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont