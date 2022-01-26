AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Ashes 2022 One-off Test Match

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on England Women (EN-W) in the only Test of the Women’s Ashes 2022 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday.

Australia Women and England Women played one Test match each in 2021. Both teams faced India Women, with both games ending in a draw. While the last two Ashes Women’s Tests were drawn encounters, Australia Women won the contest in 2015.

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

Match Details

AU-W vs EN-W, One-off Ashes Test

Date & Time: January 27th 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The track at the Manuka Oval in Canberra might be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners will come into play as well as the game progresses.

Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy, who has a decent record in Tests, has the ability to play a big knock at the top of the order.

Batter

Heather Knight smashed 95 in the Test match against India last year. She averages 37 in the longest format.

All-rounders

Tahlia McGrath has been in superb form with both the bat and ball in the recent past. She can contribute effectively all-round.

Natalie Sciver has chipped in nicely in the longest format whenever she’s got the opportunity. She has taken five wickets and scored 270 runs.

Bowler

Megan Schutt is a wicket-taking bowler and is going to be the key for the Aussies.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Tahlia McGrath (AU-W)

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Megan Schutt (AU-W)

AU-W vs EN-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Australia Women vs England Women - Women’s Ashes 2022 Only Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

Dream11 Team for Australia Women vs England Women - Women’s Ashes 2022 Only Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Stella Campbell

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Heather Knight.

Edited by Samya Majumdar