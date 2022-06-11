AUT vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI German T20 Tri-Series 2022, Match 5

Austria (AUT) will take on Sweden (SWE) in the 5th match of the ECI German T20 Tri-Series 2022 on Saturday at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld.

Both teams didn't have a great start to this year's tournament as they lost their first matches to Germany. Austria lost by 54 runs, while Sweden lost by four wickets. In the last match between both teams, Austria managed to win by three runs.

Sweden will come out all guns blazing to win the match and make a comeback in this tournament, but Austria look like a strong opponent. It is expected to be a thrilling encounter and is likely to be won by Austria.

AUT vs SWE Probable Playing XI

AUT Playing XI

Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Iqbal Hossain, Mark Simpson-Parker, Shahil Momin, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Jaweed Zadran, Amit Nathwani, Sahel Zadran

SWE Playing XI

Wynand Boshoff (wk), Ismaeel Zia, Azam Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Umar Nawaz, Khalid Zahid, Abhijit Venkatesh, Naser Baluch, Faseeh Choudhary, Liam Karlsson, Lemar Momand

Match Details

AUT vs SWE, ECI German T20 Tri-Series 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Performance Centre, Krefeld

Pitch Report

Four games have been played at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld in this tournament so far, and all of them have posted low scores. The track is usually a good one to bat on but the bowlers are constantly playing well in the game as well.

Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game. You can expect a low-scoring match with the bowlers playing a key role.

AUT vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Bilal, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. In the last match against Sweden, he managed to score five runs and also took three catches.

Batters

S Momin and R Shigiwal are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. U Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has smashed 56 runs in just 49 balls against Germany.

All-rounders

A Khalil and H Mahmood are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. A Nathwani is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Zadran and L Karlsson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Iqbal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in AUT vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

H Mahmood (SWE)

R Shigiwal (AUT)

S Momin (AUT)

Austria vs Sweden important stats for Dream11 team

U Nawaz - 78 runs

J Zadran - 16 runs and four wickets

H Mahmood - Four runs and four wickets

Austria vs Sweden Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI German T20 Tri-Series 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Bilal, U Nawaz, A Akbarjan, R Shigiwal, S Momin, H Mahmood, A Khalil, A Nathwani, L Karlsson, A Iqbal, and J Zadran

Captain: S Momin Vice Captain: A Khalil

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Bilal, U Nawaz, A Akbarjan, R Shigiwal, S Momin, H Mahmood, A Khalil, A Nathwani, L Karlsson, A Iqbal, and J Zadran

Captain: S Momin Vice Captain: A Nathwani

