AVE vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 54

The Smashers (SMA) will take on the Avengers (AVE) in the 54th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Monday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Smashers are in superb form and have dominated the tournament so far. They performed really well in their last match and are currently placed second in the points table. The Avengers, on the other hand, have had one of their worst seasons.

Though the Avengers will be keen to win this match, due to the Smashers' dominance and in-form players, we expect them to emerge victorious.

AVE vs SMA Probable Playing XI

SMA Playing XI

M Mathavan (c & wk), A Kulkarni, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Mohammed Shafeequddin, S Sivakumar, and V Singh

AVE Playing XI

Mohan Doss R (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Match Details

AVE vs SMA, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 54

Date and Time: 06 June 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is conducive to batting, and the top-order batters should do well.

Bowlers are anticipated to dominate the middle overs, with pacers playing a key role. The spinners will also have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings.

Both teams would want to bat second since the second innings pitch is more favorable to hitters.

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Mathavan is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and is also doing well behind the stumps. R Pravin is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Mittan is the best batsman pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order. He smashed 53 runs in just 28 balls against the Warriors. A Anand is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu and V Rajaram are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of two overs. R Adithya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Jain and K Prudvi are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. A Jain took four wickets in his last match against the Warriors. M Shafeequddin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in AVE vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

M Mittan (SMA)

A Jain (SMA)

V Marimuthu (AVE)

Important stats for AVE vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

A Jain - 133 runs and 16 wickets

V Marimuthu - 286 runs and nine wickets

M Mittan - 385 runs and 2 wickets

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Mathavan, K Aravind, A Anand, M Mittan, V Marimuthu, V Rajaram, R Adithya, M Pooviarasan, A Jain, K Prudvi, and M Shafeequddin

Captain: V Marimuthu Vice Captain: M Mittan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Mathavan, N Thennavan, A Anand, M Mittan, V Marimuthu, V Rajaram, R Adithya, B Bhushan, A Jain, K Prudvi, and M Shafeequddin

Captain: V Marimuthu Vice Captain: A Jain

