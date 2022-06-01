ROY vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 39

The Royals (ROY) will take on the Smashers (SMA) in the 39th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Both teams experienced one of their worst seasons, with the Royals currently in last place and the Smashers in second-last place.

Both sides are desperate to win this game, especially the Royals, who have lost four of their last six games. The Smashers may have an advantage in the encounter.

ROY vs SMA Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, S Sabari, N Janarthanan, N Thakur, S Sarnath, and S Sai Chetan

SMA Playing XI

M Mathavan (c & wk), A Kulkarni, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Mohammed Shafeequddin, S Sivakumar, and V Singh

Match Details

ROY vs SMA, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is well-balanced, with plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Top-order hitters are expected to contribute heavily, with bowlers dominating the middle overs. Spinners have a chance to steal the show in this match, particularly in the second innings. Both teams would prefer batting second as per the pitch conditions.

ROY vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy is the best wicket-keeper to pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also performing well behind the stumps. He can earn extra points through catches.

Batters

P Logesh is the best batter pick for today's Dream11 team as he smashed 20 runs in just seven balls against the Patriots. Players can also pick M Mittan and P Sunil in today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Aravindaraj and R Adithya are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also bowling his quota of two overs. In the match against the Eagles, A Aravindaraj scored 35 runs and took three wickets.

Bowlers

A Jain and N Thakur are the two best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. A Jain took two wickets in the match against the Kings, while N Thakur took one wicket in the match against the Patriots.

Top 3 players to pick in ROY vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

R Adithya (SMA)

Important stats for ROY vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

M Mittan - 24 runs

A Jain - 133 runs and seven wickets

A Aravindaraj - 107 runs and 12 wickets

Royals vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ragupathy, P Logesh, M Mittan, P Sunil, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, V Rajaram, R Adithya, A Jain, N Thakur, and M Shafeequddin

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: R Adithya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ragupathy, P Logesh, M Mittan, P Sunil, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, V Rajaram, R Adithya, A Jain, N Thakur, and M Shafeequddin

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: V Rajaram

