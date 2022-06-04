KGS vs AVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 49

The Kings (KGS) will take on the Avengers (AVE) in the 49th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Saturday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Kings are one of the strongest teams in the tournament and have performed well consistently. The Avengers haven't had the best of seasons and are currently placed in fifth position.

The Avengers will hope to win this game, however, it won't be a cakewalk for them. We expect the Kings to perform well and win the match.

KGS vs AVE Probable Playing XI

KGS Playing XI

Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), A Kamaleeshwaran (c), Aravind Raj R, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, and Bogapurapu Swaroop

AVE Playing XI

Mohan Doss R (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Match Details

KGS vs AVE, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 49

Date and Time: 04 June 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The surface of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is well-balanced, giving both hitters and bowlers lots of opportunities. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batsmen set to play a big role.

In this encounter, spinners will also have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Due to the pitch conditions, both clubs would want to bat second.

KGS vs AVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Raj is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing well in the top order and is also doing well behind stumps. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

K Aravind and A Kamaleeshwaran are the best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order. A Anand is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu is the best all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting well in the tournament and is also completing his quota of two overs each. S Rajaram is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Jangir and N Vengadeshwaran are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. S Jangir took two wickets and scored 25 runs in his last match against the Titans.

Top 3 players to pick in KGS vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

S Jangir (KGS)

V Marimuthu (AVE)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

Important stats for Kings vs Avengers Dream11 prediction team

S Jangir - 8 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran - 233 runs and 8 wickets

V Marimuthu - 208 runs and 5 wickets

Kings vs Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Raj, K Aravind, A Kamaleeshwaran, A Anand, V Marimuthu, L Jawaharraj, S Rajaram, N Vengadeshwaran, B Bhushan, K Prudvi, and S Jangir

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: V Marimuthu

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Raj, K Aravind, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, A Anand, V Marimuthu, L Jawaharraj, S Rajaram, N Vengadeshwaran, K Prudvi, and S Jangir

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: V Marimuthu

