KGS vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 43

The Kings (KGS) will take on the Royals (ROY) in the 43rd match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Thursday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Kings are in top notch form as they have continuously won matches and performed really well in their last few matches. The Royals haven't played to their best level and are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

Though the Royals will be curious to make a comeback, due to the Kings' dominance and in-form players, we expect the Kings to win this match and earn an additional two points.

KGS vs ROY Probable Playing XI

KGS Playing XI

Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, and Bogapurapu Swaroop

ROY Playing XI

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, S Sabari, N Janarthanan, N Thakur, S Sarnath, and S Sai Chetan

Match Details

KGS vs ROY, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 43

Date and Time: 2nd June 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The top-order batters should fare well on the field at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry, which is suited to batting. The middle overs are expected to be dominated by bowlers, with pacers playing a significant role.

Spinners have the potential to steal the show in this match, especially in the second innings. Both teams would prefer to bat second as the pitch in the second innings is more friendly for batters.

KGS vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. A Raj is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran is the batsman pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also bowling in the death overs. He hammered 55 runs in just 29 balls and also took two wickets against the Smashers.

All-rounders

B Chauhan and A Aravindaraj are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. S Rajaram is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Jangir and T Singh are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. S Jangir took two wickets in his last match against the Warriors. N Thakur is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in KGS vs ROY Dream11 prediction team

B Chauhan (KGS)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

A Kamaleeshwaran (ROY)

Important stats for Kings vs Royals Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj - 127 runs and 13 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran - 219 runs and 6 wickets

B Chauhan - 110 runs and 7 wickets

Kings vs Royals Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Raghupathy, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Logesh, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, B Chauhan, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, N Thakur, S Jangir, and T Singh

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: S Sabari

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Raghupathy, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Logesh, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, B Chauhan, S Sabari, A Aravindaraj, N Thakur, S Jangir, and T Singh

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far