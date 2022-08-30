BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 2

The second match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Balochistan (BAL) squaring off against Central Punjab (CEP) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s for match 2.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the National T20 Cup 2022. Last year, Balochistan had one of their worst seasons, finishing the league stage in the last position. Central Punjab, on the other hand, finished as the runner-up, losing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 7 wickets.

Central Punjab will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Balochistan has a better squad. Balochistan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAL vs CEP Match Details

The second match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 2.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL vs CEP, Match 2

Date and Time: August 30, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The last T20I match played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, where a total of 259 runs were scored in 35 overs at a loss of 11 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch. Batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

BAL vs CEP Form Guide

BAL - Won 2 of their last five games

CEP - Won 3 of their last five games

BAL vs CEP Probable Playing XI

BAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yasir Shah (c), Shan Masood (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Amad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah (wk), Hussain Talat, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad.

CEP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Faheem Ashraf (c), Abdullah Shafique (vc), Ahmed Shehzad, Ahmed Daniyal, Junaid Ali (wk), Mohammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Wahab Riaz.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Haseebullah (12 matches, 614 runs)

Haseebullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has already smashed 614 runs in the last 12 List A matches.

Batters

S Masood (107 matches, 2773 runs)

S Masood and S Malik are the two best batsmen to choose for the Dream11 team. A Shehzad played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

F Ashraf (42 matches, 259 runs, 35 wickets)

F Ashraf and H Talat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

W Riaz (36 matches, 34 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Riaz and Y Shah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAL vs CEP match captain and vice-captain choices

F Ashraf

F Ashraf is expected to bat in the middle order and will also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 259 runs and taken 35 wickets in just 42 T20 Internationals.

S Masood

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Masood the captain of the grand league teams. He is one of the top batters for Pakistan, who have already smashed 2773 runs in just 107 T20 international matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAL vs CEP, Match 2

F Ashraf 259 runs and 35 wickets S Malik 2435 runs and 28 wickets S Masood 2773 runs W Riaz 34 wickets H Talat 394 runs and 4 wickets

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Head-to-Head Team.

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: S Malik, S Masood, A Shehzad, A Shafiq

All-rounders: H Talat, A Butt, F Ashraf

Bowlers: W Riaz, Y Shah, J Khan

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: S Malik, S Masood, A Shehzad

All-rounders: H Talat, A Butt, F Ashraf

Bowlers: W Riaz, Y Shah, J Khan, A Daniyal

