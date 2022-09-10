BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 18

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Central Punjab (CEP) in the 18th match of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

Balochistan are third in the points table, having won three out of their five matches played. They lost their last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 27 runs.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in the standings, having managed to win only one out of their five matches. They defeated Sindh by 11 runs in their last match.

BAL vs CEP Match Details

The 18th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 10 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The match is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAL vs CEP, National T20 Cup, Match 18

Date and Time: September 10, 2022, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

BAL vs CEP Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a sporting one, with something in it for the batters and the bowlers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, while the batters can target the spinners to score. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 169

Average second innings score: 142

BAL vs CEP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan: L-W-W-L-W

Central Punjab: W-L-L-L-L

BAL vs CEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BAL Probable Playing 11

Haseebullah Khan (WK), Yasir Shah (C), Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Abdul Bangalzai, Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Junaid Khan, Khurram Shehzad, and Kashif Bhatti.

CEP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CEP Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Akhlaq (WK), Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Ali, Usama Mir, and Ali Asfand

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseebullah (5 matches, 111 runs, Strike Rate: 118.08)

Haseebullah can be a very good economic pick in your fantasy team, available for just 8.5 credits. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 118.08 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Shan Masood (5 matches, 170 runs, Strike Rate: 134.92)

Masood has looked in great touch to lead your fantasy team. He is the leading run-scorer for Balochistan in the National T20 Cup with 170 runs at a strike rate of 134.92 in five matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Amad-Butt (5 matches, 65 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 175.66 and Economy Rate: 9.91)

Amad-Butt can help you earn some valuable fantasy points in Saturday's match. He has scored 65 runs while picking up four wickets in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Usama Mir (5 matches, 22 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 129.41 and Economy Rate: 6.89)

Mir could provide regular breakthroughs for Central Punjab on Saturday. He has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 6.89 in five games, while also scoring 22 runs.

BAL vs CEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Hussain Talat

Talat should be the first choice to lead your fantasy team in Saturday's match as he can help you fetch some valuable points from both ends. He has scored 72 runs while scalping three wickets in five outings.

Yasir Shah

Shah is a quality bowler who can topple the Central Punjab's batting line-up with his leg-break bowling. He has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.90 in five matches, while also scoring 44 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Yasir Shah 44 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches Shan Masood 170 runs in 5 matches Tayyab Tahir 214 runs in 5 matches Amad-Butt 65 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches Hussain Talat 72 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches

BAL vs CEP match expert tips

Hussain Talat could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usama Mir, Ali Asfand

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Usama Mir, Ali Asfand

