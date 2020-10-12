BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 12th, 2020

After sealing an emphatic victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their previous encounter, an upbeat Balochistan unit will face off against Central Punjab in Match no.22 of the National T20 Cup on Monday.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, have found it difficult to get going this season as they find themselves in fifth place on the points table with just two victories.

As for Balochistan, Awais Zia has been the stand out player for his side, coming into this game fresh off a 49-ball 92 against Khyber, which laid the foundation for their victory.

With time ticking down for Central Punjab, they will need to figure out the best way to use their resources and pick up wins. If not, they could find themselves in a whole world of trouble.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Balochistan

Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Akif Javed.

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Date: 12th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The strip at Pindi Club Ground hasn’t favoured the spinners during the course of the season. Fast bowlers and the medium pacers have accounted for 11 out of 15 wickets in the previous game held at Pindi Club Ground. With the pacers doing well in the competition, batsmen will need to be at their best to have an upper hand in this contest.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, B Azam, I Haq, H Sohail, A Zia, Amad-Butt, S Nasim, Y Shah, U Qadir, A Javed and Sohaibullah.

Captain: B Azam Vice-captain: H Sohail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, B Azam, I Haq, H Sohail, A Shafiq, Amad-Butt, S Nasim, Q Akram Y Shah, U Qadir and A Javed.

Captain: A Shafiq Vice-captain: Amad-Butt