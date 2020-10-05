BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 5th, 2020

The 12th match of the National T20 Cup will see Balochistan go up against Central Punjab at the Multan Cricket Ground. Balochistan will feature in the fixture against Central Punjab after registering an emphatic victory on Sunday against Southern Punjab in a high-scoring fixture.

All eyes will be on Balochistan’s Imam ul Haq, with the southpaw missing out on a well-deserving century on Sunday.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, are struggling to find their form in the 2020 edition of the National T20 Cup. They have one victory in three games and are in the fifth position on the points table. As for this game, they will pin their hopes on Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique, with the two of them in some excellent striking form.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Balochistan

Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Umaid Asif, Harris Sohail, Bismillah Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Akif Javed.

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab

Date: 5th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Ground, Multan

Pitch Report

Batsmen have enjoyed strokemaking on the surface at Multan, and the bowlers have had to toil pretty hard to keep the batsmen at bay. Spinners have had nothing to play for, and the side batting first might need to put up a score in excess of 180 to give their bowlers a chance to shine.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, I Haq, A Zia, A Ali, Imran-Butt, H Sohail, Amad Butt, Naseem-Shah, U Qadir, A Javed and Sohaibullah.

Captain: K Akmal Vice-captain: Amad-Butt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Khan, I Haq, A Zia, A Ali, A Shafiq, H Sohail, Amad Butt, S Nasim, U Qadir, A Javed and Sohaibullah.

Captain: B Khan Vice-captain: A Shafiq