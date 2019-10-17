BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 17th, 2019

Match 9 of the Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 sees Balochistan face off against Southern Punjab in a crucial game for either side. Balochistan has been clinical in their last two games with the likes of Awais Zia and Amad Butt starring for them. On the other hand, Southern Punjab also come into this game on the back of a win courtesy Wahab Riaz's all-round show against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Although Balochistan are currently at the top of the table on NRR, Southern Punjab isn't one to be taken lightly. With each game holding a lot of significance, both teams would be eying a win. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan, Umar Gul and Yasir Shah

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asif, Umar Siddiq (wicket-keeper), Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mahmood

Playing XI Updates

Balochistan

After registering a dominating win on Wednesday, Balochistan should field the same set of players on Thursday as well.

Imam ul Haq and Haris Sohail are the cornerstones of the batting unit with fringe players such as Awais Zia and Hussain Talat starring for them. In Amad Butt, they have a decent all-round option who is capable of clearing the boundary with ease in the death overs.

Yasir Shah and Umar Gul's experience is crucial to their fortunes as they look to keep pace at the top of the order.

Possible XI: Imam, Awais, Bismillah (WK), Talat, Sohail(C), Butt, Farhat, Gul, Yasir, Akif and Ashgar.

Southern Punjab:

Similar to their opponents on Thursday, Southern Punjab shouldn't be making any changes as well. While they did pull off a heist against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, better performances are expected from Shan Masood and Agha Salman, who has ample experience playing in the PSL. '

Their bowling unit is the stronger suit with the left arm duo of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan being the key. Saif Badar is in decent form in the middle order with their depth in batting boding well for them.

Possible XI: Masood(C), Siddiq (WK), Maqsood, Aslam, Badar, Salman, Yamin, Riaz, Asif, Irfan and Maqsood.

Match Details

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, Match 9, Pakistan National T20 Cup

17th October 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on with the previous games seeing the likes of Ahmed Shehzad and Asif Ali excel in the afternoon.

A similar pitch is expected with some help on offer for the pacers as well. Teams should prefer chasing here considering the nature of the pitch.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Bismillah Khan and Umar Siddiq have both done well in the previous game although Khan should get the nod with his ability to convert starts into big ones. Although he is overshadowed by the likes of Imam and Sohail, Bismillah held his own in the previous game and should continue his rich form.

Batsmen: One or both of Imam ul Haq and Haris Sohail would do the trick provided that the squad is balanced in terms of credits. While Awais Zia is another possible alternative, Sohaib Maqsood is a must-have in the side with his experience bound to come in handy. One of Saif Badar or Southern Punjab captain, Shan Masood should suffice as the final pick.

Allrounders: Amad Butt starred in the previous game with a three-wicket haul and a blitzkrieg that saw Balochistan score above 220. He is a viable option alongside Hussain Talat, who has played for the national side as well. Bowling allrounder, Yamin is also a good choice as the third allrounder in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Pakistan veteran, Yasir Shah is another must-have in the side along with Wahab Riaz, who stole the show on Tuesday with a superb all-round performance. Along with two experienced candidates, one of Umar Gul or Mohd Ashgar should also pick a wicket or two and earn a few fantasy points.

Captain: Imam ul Haq is due for a big knock in the tournament with south-paw capable of scoring quick runs in a more orthodox manner. Along with him, Hussain Talat and Sohaib Maqsood are also worth-while options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul and Yasir Shah. Captain: Imam ul Haq, Vice-Captain: Hussain Talat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Siddiq, Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Awais Zia, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan and Yasir Shah. Captain: Imam ul Haq, Vice-Captain: Shoaib Maqsood