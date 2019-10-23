BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - October 23rd, 2019

The second semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019 pits Balochistan against Southern Punjab in what promises to be a close encounter in Faisalabad.

Both Balochistan and Southern Punjab have a number of talented individuals and top-flight players with buckets of international experience as well. While Balochistan finished second on the points table with six points, Southern Punjab finished with five points, apart from one washed out game.

Balochistan's top order has been in fine form, with their top three batsmen scoring in excess of 100 runs this season. They will come up against an equally good bowling unit, led by Wahab Riaz. With the experienced duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in their side as well, Southern Punjab will fancy their chances, although both teams are almost equally matched on paper in terms of personnel.

With a place in the final on offer for both the sides and an exciting contest in the offing, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BAL vs SOP.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan, Umar Gul and Yasir Shah

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asif, Umer Siddiq (wicket-keeper), Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mahmood

Playing XI Updates

Balochistan

Balochistan shouldn't be making any changes to their side despite a loss against table-toppers Northern. Imam ul Haq and Awais Zia have been in good form at the top of the order with 172 and 217 runs respectively.

With the likes of Haris Sohail and Hussain Talat also in their ranks, Balochistan bat deep. Although some of their bowlers might lack experience, Yasir Shah and Akif Javed have done exceedingly well along with Amad Butt, who has eight wickets to his name so far. Their fortunes will depend on how their bowling unit performs against the experienced names in Southern Punjab's batting unit on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Zia, Imam, Bismillah (WK), Sohail (C), Talat, Amad Butt, Imran Butt, Javed, Ashgar, Gul and Yasir

Southern Punjab

With a win under their belt, Southern Punjab's players walk into this game high in confidence. Although a rejigged batting unit couldn't post a huge total, their bowlers put up a confident show against Sindh.

In general, Zahid Mahmood has been their best bowler with eight wickets while Hafeez has also picked a few wickets in his outings so far. The surprise package is certainly Wahab Riaz, who their highest run-scorer this season with 130 runs to his name. With their big match ability also taken into consideration, Riaz and Malik will be key to their fortunes as they look to overcome a stiff challenge from Balochistan and book a spot in the final.

Possible XI: Masood (C), Hafeez, Riaz, Malik, Siddiq(WK), Maqsood, Yamin, Bhatti, Mahmood, Irfan and Badar.

Match Details

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, Pakistan National T20 Cup, 2nd Semifinal

23rd October 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

With this being an evening game, teams will prefer chasing, with dew playing a major factor. There will be some swing on offer for the pacers, with 170 still being the par score. Powerplay overs will be crucial for either side.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: While Umar Siddiq hasn't justified his position in the Southern Punjab side, Bismillah Khan remains the only viable candidate left for the taking. Even in terms of relative batting position, Bismillah Khan bats higher and with over 100 runs to his name, he is the ideal choice for this slot.

Batsmen: Balochistan opening duo of Imam ul Haq and Awais Zia have consistently scored runs in the tournament and warrant a place in the fantasy team. Along with them, Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik are decent options while Haris Sohail is one to watch out for, despite his poor form.

Allrounders: Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez are must-haves in the team, with both of them batting higher up the order. Along with that, their ability to pick wickets also strengthens their case for this game. Along with the two, Southern Punjab all-rounders Amad Butt is a great option with eight wickets to his name so far. One of Hussain Talat or Aamer Yamin should be sufficient as well.

Bowlers: Balochistan duo of Akif Javed and Mohammad Ashgar have impressed with their ability to pick wickets with clever variations. They are great value options to have, considering the credits they cost. One of Zahid Mahmood or Bilawal Bhatti would suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez is due for a big knock at the top of the order. While he has picked four wickets with the ball, he is yet to fire in the batting unit, although his experience should serve him well. Along with him, the Balochistan duo of Imam ul Haq and Amad Butt are great candidates for the captaincy options as well. If one were to pick a bowling option, Wahab Riaz would also be a worthwhile option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Irfan. Captain: Mohammad Hafeez, Vice-Captain: Imam ul Haq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Sohaib Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Ashgar, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Irfan. Captain: Mohammad Hafeez, Vice-Captain: Amad Butt