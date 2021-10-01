BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 13

Balochistan (BAL) will lock horns with Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 13th match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Balochistan are currently placed in fifth spot in the points table, winning only one of their four National T20 Cup matches. They faced a massive 77-run defeat in their previous match against Sindh. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table without a win so far in the National T20 Cup. They lost their last match against Northern Punjab by five wickets.

BAL vs SOP Probable Playing 11 Today

BAL XI

Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Abdullah Shafique, Bismillah Khan (WK), Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Khurram Shahzad, Yasur Shah.

SOP XI

Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Illyas, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah.

Match Details

BAL vs SOP, Match 13, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Pitch Report

The surface at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs, the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. Bowling first should be the preferred option as the majority of the matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 155 runs.

Today’s BAL vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bismillah Khan: Khan is a skilled batsman who can provide you with some valuable fantasy points. He has smashed 71 runs in four National T20 Cup matches at a strike rate of 110.29.

Batsmen

Sohaib Maqsood: Maqsood is an experienced and reliable player. The Southern Punjab batter has managed to amass 117 runs in four matches.

Imam-ul Haq: Haq has scored only 41 runs in the National T20 Cup so far, but he is expected to contribute well on Friday.

All-rounders

Aamer Yamin: Yamin has been a consistent performer with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 71 runs while also picking up a wicket in four matches.

Amad-Butt: Butt is another amazing all-rounder who can play a crucial role for his team in today's game. He has scored 49 runs and scalped four wickets in four National T20 Cup matches.

Bowlers

Yasir Shah: Shah is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at will. He has taken five wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.67.

Naseem Shah: Naseem has bowled pretty well in the National T20 Cup and could be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scalped four wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.08.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Bhatti (BAL) - 220 points

Amad-Butt (BAL) - 209 points

Hassan Khan (SOP) - 192 points

Sohaib Maqsood (SOP) - 186 points

Abdul Bangalzai (BAL) - 179 points

Important Stats for BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Bhatti: 56 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 83.85 and ER - 6.68

Amad-Butt: 49 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 81.96 and ER - 7.46

Hassan Khan: 51 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 124.76 and ER - 6.89

Sohaib Maqsood: 117 runs in 4 matches; SR - 103.62

Abdul Bangalzai: 130 runs in 4 matches; SR - 108.33

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bismillah Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Imam-ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Bangalzai, Agha Salman, Amad-Butt, Khurram Shehzad, Yasir Shah, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah.

Captain: Imam-ul Haq. Vice-captain: Sohaib Maqsood.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bismillah Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Imam-ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Kashif Bhatti, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt, Khurram Shehzad, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah.

Captain: Amad-Butt. Vice-captain: Khushdil Shah.

