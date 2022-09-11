BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report, The National T20 Cup, Match 20

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Club Ground in Pakistan on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Balochistan are second in the National T20 Cup table, having won four of their six games. Southern Punjab, meanwhile, are fifth in the National T20 Cup standings, winning only two of their six games.

BAL vs SOP Match Details

The 20th match of the National T20 Cup will be played on September 11 at the Multan Cricket Club Ground in Pakistan. The match is set to take place at 2:30 pm IST.

Match: BAL vs SOP, National T20 Cup, Match 11

Date and Time: September 11, 2022, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

BAL vs SOP Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Club Ground is a balanced one, which could assist seamers more than spinners. Pacers could trouble batters early on, and spinners may find it difficult on this wicket. Three of the last five games at this venue have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 180

Average second innings score: 175

BAL vs SOP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Balochistan (BAL): W, L, W, W, L

Southern Punjab (SOP): L, L, L, W, W

BAL vs SOP probable playing XIs for today’s match

BAL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

BAL Probable Playing XI

Shan Masood, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Abdul Bangalzai, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah (C), Khurram Shehzad, Kashif Bhatti, Akif Javed

SOP Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SOP Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Moinuddin, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Haseebullah Khan (6 matches, 183 runs, Strike Rate: 124.49)

Haseebullah has scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 124.49 in six games. He could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Asad Shafiq (6 matches, 164 runs, Strike Rate: 132.26)

Shafiq is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 164 runs at a strike rate of 132.26 in six games.

Top All-rounder pick

Hussain Talat (5 matches, 74 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 123.33 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Hussain is an experienced bowling all-rounder for Balochistan who could play a key role with both bat and ball. He has scalped three wickets and scored 74 runs in five games.

Top Bowler pick

Yasir Shah (6 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

Shah is a lethal bowler who could provide regular breakthroughs for Balochistan. He has struck eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in six games.

BAL vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Salma should be the top choice to lead your fantasy team in this game. In six games, he has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.53 and has scored 13 runs.

Haseebullah Khan

Khan has scored 183 runs in six games. He's surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players stats for BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Ilyas 7 wickets in 6 matches Amad Butt 65 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches Zain Abbas 241 runs in 6 matches Yasir Shah 8 wickets in 6 matches Agha Salman 13 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches

BAL vs SOP match expert tips

Agha Salman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Head to Head League

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Asad Shafiq, Zain Abbas, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Amad Butt, Hassan Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Ilyas, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Grand League

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Zain Abbas, Shan Masood, Sharoon Siraj

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Amad Butt

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Kashif Bhatti, Ali Majid

