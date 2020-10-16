BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 16th, 2020

Fifth-placed Balochistan will look to bounce back in the National T20 Cup with a victory against Southern Punjab. The latter look like a rejuvenated side after a massive 70-run victory over third-placed Sindh in their previous match.

Khushdil Shah and Hussain Talat will be key for Southern Punjab, having starred in their win against Central Punjab earlier in the tournament. Mohammad Abbas and Aamer Yamin will be the team's weapons of choice with the ball, in the meantime.

Balochistan have enjoyed a bittersweet season so far with four wins and five losses. The race to the semifinals is heating up, and Balochistan have to win their last game to qualify. Imam-ul-Haq and Awais Zia will make all the difference to Baloch’s aspirations.

Squads to choose from

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Balochistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Imran Arhat, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Southern Punjab

Date: 16th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The Pindi Club Ground has continued to favour batsmen as the tournament has worn on. With the bowlers struggling to cope on a pitch like this, most teams would prefer to bat first on the surface. More so in Southern Punjab's case, after their convincing win batting first.

National T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAL vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Khan, S Masood, S Maqsood, I Haq, A Zia, H Talat, H Sohail, U Gul, Z Mehmood, A Javed and Y Shah.

Captain: I Haq Vice-captain: H Sohail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, S Masood, S Maqsood, Imran Butt, A Zia, H Talat, Amad Butt, M Imran, Z Mehmood, A Javed and U Mir.

Captain: S Maqsood Vice-captain: A Zia