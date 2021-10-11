BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 29

Balochistan (BAL) will take on Sindh (SIN) in match number 29 of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

This is a dead rubber. Balochistan have won only thrice while losing six times in the National T20 Cup 2021. They will avoid a last-place finish if they win today's game. Sindh, meanwhile, have fared well and boast a win-loss record of 5-4. They have already qualified for the semi-finals.

BAL vs SIN Probable Playing 11 today

Balochistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Haris Sohail, Sohail Akhtar, Hidayatullah (wk), Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Taj Wali, Kashif Bhatti, Junaid Khan

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali (wk), Anwar Ali (c), Danish Aziz, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan

Match Details

BAL vs SIN, 29th Match, National T20 Cup 2021

Date & Time: October 11th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a solid one to bat on. The average first-innings score in the National T20 Cup 2021 is around 166 runs. The chasing teams have won more games than sides batting first. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's match and the captain winning the toss will most probably bowl first.

Today’s BAL vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hidayatullah – Hidayatullah is a decent wicketkeeper. He has played three National T20 Cup 2021 matches, taking four catches so far.

Batters

Sharjeel Khan – The left-handed opener has amassed 339 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 149.33 in the National T20 Cup 2021.

Abdullah Shafique - Despite Shafique playing only six games, he has aggregated 237 runs at an average of 39.50. He has hit two half-centuries.

All-rounders

Amad Butt – The 26-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball in the National T20 Cup 2021. He has scored 109 runs and taken 10 wickets.

Anwar Ali – Ali has chipped in nicely all-round. He has scored 185 runs while striking at 144.53 and also picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

Rumman Raees – The left-arm pacer has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.19 in the National T20 Cup 2021.

Umaid Asif – Asif has been quite consistent with the ball. He has picked up nine wickets in as many games at an economy of 8.17.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team

Sharjeel Khan (SIN): 513 points

Amad Butt (BAL): 495 points

Rumman Raees (SIN): 436 points

Umaid Asif (BAL): 428 points

Anwar Ali (SIN): 417 points

Important stats for BAL vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team

Sharjeel Khan: 339 runs; SR – 149.33

Rumman Raees: 11 wickets; ER – 7.11

Abdullah Shafique: 237 runs; SR – 139.41

Amad Butt: 109 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 166.15 & ER – 8.63

BAL vs SIN Dream 11 Prediction (National T20 Cup 2021)

Dream11 Team for Balochistan vs Sindh - National T20 Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hidayatullah, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Anwar Ali, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Umaid Asif, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan

Captain: Amad Butt. Vice-captain: Anwar Ali

Dream11 Team for Balochistan vs Sindh - National T20 Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hidayatullah, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mahmood

Captain: Sharjeel Khan. Vice-captain: Abdullah Shafique

Edited by Samya Majumdar