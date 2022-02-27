BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI match - February 28th, 2022

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will cross swords in the final match of the three-game ODI series on Monday, February 28. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the encounter.

The Tigers, led by Tamim Iqbal, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Moreover, Bangladesh have gone to the top of the points table in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. With 10 wins from 14 games, they have garnered 100 points.

In the previous game, the Tigers beat the Afghans by 88 runs. Liton Das became the Player of the Match after he notched 136 off 126 balls with 16 fours and two sixes. Thereafter, Bangladesh bowled their opponents out for 218 in 45.1 overs.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the third Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI:

#3 Najibullah Zadran

Najibullah Zadran has arguably been the standout batter for Afghanistan in the three-match series. Having scored half-centuries in both games, the left-handed batter has made the Bangladesh bowlers work hard for their wickets.

In the previous game on Friday, Zadran notched 54 runs off 61 balls with the help of seven fours. Taskin Ahmed got rid of him when the batter tried to glide the ball through the third man region.

Shakib Al Hasan has bowled with a lot of precision for the Tigers in the ODI series. The Magura-born left-arm spinner has picked up four wickets thus far from two games at a decent economy rate of 4.63.

But with the bat, the 34-year-old is yet to come into his own. In two games, the veteran has only scored 38 runs at an average of 19. Shakib got starts in both matches before throwing his wicket away.

#1 Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed has been in and out of the Bangladesh team and hasn’t played for them on a consistent basis. But in the current series, the right-arm fast bowler has bowled with a lot of heart and passion.

The pacer has picked up four wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.30. In fact, he has had the best economy among the fast bowlers. If he finds his rhythm, the Afghan batters could find themselves in some strife.

