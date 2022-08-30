BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Bangladesh (BAN) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs AFG Dream11 tips.

Afghanistan had the perfect start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, beating Sri Lanka comprehensively. They chased down 105 in 10.1 overs, with the likes of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz impressing for them. Another win for Afghanistan will see them seal a spot in the Super 4.

However, they are up against Bangladesh, who have a decent roster in place despite missing key players in Litton Das and Nurul Hasan. Although Bangladesh will start as underdogs, they are more than capable of taking the attack to the Afghans. With both teams eager to get the two points, another cracking game beckons in the Asia Cup 2022.

BAN vs AFG Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The third match of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on August 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Group B, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

BAN vs AFG pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

Sharjah is known to be a high-scoring venue with smaller dimensions of the ground playing into the batter's hands. The average first-innings score in the last three matches here reads 180. While dew is expected to play a part, teams have defended well in Sharjah, with the last three games being won by sides batting first.

Last 3 Matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 180

Average 2nd-innings score: 137

BAN vs AFG Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Bangladesh: LWL

Afghanistan: WLW

BAN vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

Mushfiqur Rahim could open the batting for Bangladesh, with Litton Das being ruled out.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Anamul Haque (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan injury/team news

No changes are expected of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28 matches, 716 runs, strike-rate: 136.90)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a 18-ball 40 against a decent Sri Lanka bowling attack in the previous game. He has been in good form of late with two fifties in his last four matches. While Mushfiqur Rahim is a fine option as well, Gurbaz's form makes him a top pick for your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Mahmudullah Riyad (119 matches, 2069 runs, Average: 23.51)

Mahmudullah Riyad has not been in great form in this format, scoring only 41 runs in his last full series, which was against West Indies. However, Mahmudullah is an experienced campaigner and is likely to bat higher up the order. He has a decent record in Sharjah with 41 runs at a strike rate of 141 without getting dismissed, holding him in good stead.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (99 matches, 2010 runs, 121 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the top all-rounders in the business. Shakib has over 2000 runs and 100 wickets to his name and has a decent record in the UAE. With Shakib batting in the top order and likely to bowl crunch overs, he is a must-have in your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (67 matches, 112 wickets, Average: 13.91)

Rashid Khan has a brilliant record in Sharjah, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 10.1. In 10 T20Is in Sharjah, Rashid has an economy rate of just 5.51. Given his recent form and batting ability, Rashid is a top pick for your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

BAN vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is bound to be a popular captaincy choice and for good reason. The Bangladesh captain had a good ICC T20 World Cup campaign last year in the UAE, scoring 131 runs and taking 11 wickets. Given the conditions on offer, Shakib is one to watch out for in this game.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the top spinners in the world with a career bowling strike rate of 13.52. While his bowling prowess is well-known, Rashid should prove a handful for Bangladesh batters, who are known to struggle against leg-spin. With Rashid likely to add value as a batter as well, he is a good captaincy pick for your BAN vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mustafizur Rahman 4 wickets in 3 matches vs ZIM Afif Hossain 79 runs in 3 matches vs ZIM Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11 vs Sri Lanka in the previous match Rahmanullah Gurbaz 40(28) vs Sri Lanka in the previous match Rashid Khan 112 wickets in 67 matches

BAN vs AFG match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Bangladesh's bowling revolves around their spinners, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan being key. However, Najibullah Zadran has been in fine form, scoring 122 runs at a strike rate of 180 in his last five matches. Given his ability against spin, he could be a brilliant pick for the BAN vs AFG game.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BAN vs AFG match, click here!

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)

Batters: Mahmudullah Riyad, Najibullah Zadran, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Mahmudullah Riyad, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mosaddek Hossain Saikat

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar