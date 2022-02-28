BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the third ODI of Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

Bangladesh went top of the ICC Cricket World Super League points table with a win in the second game. They have won ten of their 14 matches so far, and have accumulated 100 points.

They ran riot against Afghanistan, securing a marvellous 88-run win in the second game. Litton Das top-scored with 136 off 126 deliveries, while Mushfiqur Rahim added 86 off 93 to take Bangladesh to a challenging score of 306-4.

Although Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Shah registered half-centuries for the visitors, that was not enough. Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan collected four wickets between them, while all the other bowlers picked one each as Afghanistan were bundled out for just 218.

BAN vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

BAN

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

AFG

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq.

Match Details

Match: BAN vs AFG, Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh, 3rd ODI.

Date and Time: February 28, 2022; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong.

Pitch Report

Considering previous games, the track seems to be very well-balanced. Both batters and bowlers have had their fair share of assistance here. A score of 250 could prove to be par here.

Today’s BAN vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das has been absolutely magnificent for Bangladesh, stamping his authority with a wonderful century in the last game. With 16 boundaries and two sixes, he scored a magnificent century to win the Player of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim has also batted well for the home side. He has chalked up 89 runs in two games this series at a strike rate of 90.81.

Batters

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh in the first game, and remained not out on 93 off 115 deliveries in the next. He has batted at a strike rate of 83.46 in the series.

Meanwhile, Najibullah Zadran is the highest scorer for Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI series. He has collected 121 runs in two games at an average of 60.50.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan continues to be a world-class all-rounder. He has scored 30 runs, but it is with the ball that he has wreaked havoc in this series. He has picked up four wickets in two games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 5.12.

Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing series. He has five wickets at an average of 22.60 and an economy rate of 5.65.

Five best players to pick in BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) – 185 points

Afif Hossain (BAN) – 185 points

Liton Das (BAN) – 175 points

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 171 points

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) – 166 points.

Key stats for BAN vs AFG Dream11 prediction team

Fazalhooq Farooqi: 5 wickets

Afif Hossain: 106 runs and 1 wicket

Liton Das: 137 runs

Shakib Al Hasan: 30 runs and 4 wickets

Mushfiqur Rahim: 89 runs.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Fazoolhaq Farooqi, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-Captain: Liton Das.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Fazoolhaq Farooqi, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan.

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim. Vice-Captain: Fazoolhaq Farooqi.

