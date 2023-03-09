BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction

After an enthralling ODI series, Bangladesh and England will square off in a bout of T20I cricket, starting in Chattogram. The visitors are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, with the likes of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer ranking amongst the best players in this format. While they start as the clear favorites, England will be wary of Bangladesh and their recent record in home conditions.

Although the Bangla Tigers are in a phase of transition, they have a good mix of youth and experience, with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) breakout stars Towhid Hridoy and Rejaur Rahman in line for some game time.

With both teams eager to start the series on the right note, a cracking game is on the cards.

BAN vs ENG Match Details, 1st T20I

Bangladesh and England will face off in the first T20I in Chattogram on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ENG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 9th, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (103 matches, 2602 runs, Average: 34.69)

Jos Buttler is perhaps the best T20I batter in the world with 2602 runs in 103 matches. Buttler is averaging 34.69 in this format, which improves to 48.66 when he opens the batting. Given his strike rate of nearly 145 in this format as well, Buttler is a must-have in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (65 matches, 1388 runs, SR: 128.88)

Litton Das has been in decent form in this format, scoring 379 runs in 13 matches in the BPL. He has 1388 runs in 65 T20Is with a strike rate of 128.88. With Litton capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a good addition to your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (35 matches, 41 wickets, Average: 21.76)

Sam Curran has been in brilliant form in the shorter formats over the last year or so, winning the Player of the Tournament award in last year's T20 World Cup as well. He has 41 wickets in 35 matches with a strike rate of 16.93. Given his exploits in the ODI series as well, Curran is a must-have in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (46 matches, 36 wickets, Average: 33.08)

Taskin Ahmed had a fine ODI series against England, picking up four wickets in two matches at an average of 20.00. He has a decent record in T20I cricket, picking up 36 wickets at an average of 33.08. Given his effectiveness across all phases and ability to generate high pace, Taskin is a good choice for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan had a fine BPL campaign, scoring 375 runs in 11 innings. In addition to his T20 exploits, Shakib was one of the top performers in the ODI series with 141 runs and six wickets in three matches. With Shakib bound to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, he is a top captaincy pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is an explosive batter with a T20I strike rate of 145.81 to his credit. Moeen is brilliant against spin-bowling and can also add value with his off-spin as well. With Moeen boasting experience of playing in the BPL and likely to bat in the middle order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 2602 runs in 103 matches Sam Curran 41 wickets in 35 matches Chris Jordan 95 wickets in 84 matches Taskin Ahmed 36 wickets in 46 matches Litton Das 1388 runs in 65 matches

BAN vs ENG match expert tips for 1st T20I

Towhid Hridoy was one of the breakout stars in the BPL, scoring 403 runs in 12 innings. Apart from an average of 36.64, Towhid had a strike rate of 140.42, holding him in good stead. With Hridoy capable of taking on both pace and spin and likely to bat in the top order, he could be a fine differential pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Litton Das

Batters: Phil Salt, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Raja Rejaur Rahman

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das

Batters: Phil Salt, Afif Hossain

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Wood, Nasum Ahmed

