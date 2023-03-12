BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh landed the first blow in the T20I series, courtesy of a fine all-round performance. The likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed have been brilliant over the last week or so and will be keen to seal Bangladesh's first-ever T20I series against England.

The visitors will still start as the hot favorites owing to their superior batting unit, comprising Jos Buttler and Phil Salt at the top of the order.

With the outcome of the series possibly on the line, an entertaining game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs ENG Match Details, 2nd T20I

Bangladesh and England will lock horns in the second T20I in Dhaka on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ENG, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: March 12th, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (67 off 42 in the previous T20I)

Jos Buttler comes into the game on the back of a 42-ball 67 in the previous T20I. He has a fine record in this format as well with an average and a strike rate of 35.12 and 144.58, respectively.

Given his form and ability to score big runs, Buttler is a top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Towhid Hridoy (24 off 17 in the previous T20I)

Towhid Hridoy showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 24 runs off 17 balls. Hridoy is an attack-minded batter who is not afraid to take on the bowlers from ball one.

With Hridoy in good form over the last few months, he is a decent pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (36 matches, 41 wickets, Average: 22.20)

Sam Curran is one of the best all-rounders in the world and has become an integral part of the English white-ball set-up. Curran has 41 wickets at an average of 22.20 in this format, holding him in good stead.

With Curran likely to play a big role with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (1/35 in the previous T20I)

Taskin Ahmed has had his moments in his T20I career, picking up 37 wickets at an average of 33.14 He had figures of 1/35 in the previous game, holding his own against the likes of Buttler and Salt.

Given his form and experience, Taskin is a good addition to your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan was brilliant with both the bat and ball in the previous T20I against England. While he turned in figures of 1/26 with the ball, Shakib backed it up with a 24-ball 34 to guide Bangladesh over the line.

With Shakib likely to enjoy the conditions on offer in Dhaka, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Moeen Ali

Moeen had a lukewarm outing in the previous game against Bangladesh. While he scored only eight runs with the bat, Moeen had figures of 1/27 with the ball and was arguably England's best bowler in the match.

With Moeen being a brilliant player of spin and likely to play a big role with the ball, he is a top captaincy pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 67(42) in the previous game Sam Curran 41 wickets in 36 matches Chris Jordan 95 wickets in 85 matches Taskin Ahmed 1/35 in the previous game Shakib al Hasan 34(24) in the previous game

BAN vs ENG match expert tips for 2nd T20I

Litton Das is perhaps Bangladesh's best batter with 1400 runs at a strike rate of 128.79. He has been in decent form as well, impressing in the recently-concluded BPL as well.

Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Litton could be a brilliant pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das (vc)

Batters: Dawid Malan, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Jofra Archer

