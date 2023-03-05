BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, March 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

England have already wrapped up a series win courtesy of two brilliant bowling performances. Despite the series outcome already being decided, England will be keen to continue their form and complete a clean-sweep.

Hosts Bangladesh, meanwhile, have just not clicked with the bat and will hope the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim step up. Although they will start as underdogs, Bangladesh will bank on home conditions to even the odds.

With both sides keen on ending the ODI series on a high, another entertaining game beckons in Chattogram.

BAN vs ENG Match Details, 3rd ODI

Bangladesh and England will face off in the third ODI in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ENG, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 6th, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Reece Topley/Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid/Rehan Ahmed.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (2 matches, 85 runs, Average: 42.50)

Jos Buttler has had his moments in this series, scoring 85 runs in two matches. He comes into the game on the back of a 64-ball 76 in the second ODI. Given Buttler's form over the last year or so and his ability to score quick runs, he is a top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tamim Iqbal (2 matches, 58 runs, Average: 29.00)

Tamim Iqbal has scores of 35 and 23 in the series, showing glimpses of his ability at the top of the order for Bangladesh. Tamim is quite experienced with 8132 runs at an average of 36.96 in 233 ODI matches. With Tamim due for a big score, he is a good addition to your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (33 off 19 & 4/29 in the previous game)

Sam Curran had a terrific outing in the second ODI, scoring 33 runs off 19 balls and picking up four wickets as well. Curran was brilliant with the new ball, taking wickets and consistently troubling the Bangladesh batters. Given his form and his all-round skills, Curran is a must-have in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 23.00)

Taskin Ahmed has been Bangladesh's go-to pacer in this series, picking up four wickets in two matches. He is averaging 23.00 and also claimed three wickets in the previous game. With Taskin in brilliant form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring a fifty and picking up a wicket as well. He is an experienced campaigner and is bound to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball. With Shakib in good form as well, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince has scores of six and five in the series, unable to get going in the middle order. However, Vince is a fine player of both pace and spin, with a List A average of 39.70 holding him in good stead. Given his recent exploits in ILT20 and PSL, Vince is a viable captaincy pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jason Roy 136 runs in 2 matches Shakib al Hasan 66 runs in 2 matches Taskin Ahmed 4 wickets in 2 matches Dawid Malan 125 runs in 2 matches Sam Curran 4/29 in the previous game

BAN vs ENG match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is one of Bangladesh's most important players, impressing in the last few home series in this format as well. He is ranked among the top five all-rounders in the world, holding him in high regard. If he is able to find his rhythm with the ball, Mehidy could be a brilliant addition to your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, click here!

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jos Buttler

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, James Vince (vc), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Jos Buttler

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan (vc), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Adil Rashid

