BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, March 14.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh have already wrapped up a series win courtesy of two brilliant bowling performances. The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taskin Ahmed have delivered the goods for Bangladesh, who will be keen on a clean sweep against England.

The visitors, meanwhile, have not clicked as a unit, with their batting unit leaving some room for improvement. Despite two defeats in the series, England have a strong roster filled with explosiveness and experience and will start as slight favorites.

With both teams looking to end the series on a high, an entertaining game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs ENG Match Details, 3rd T20I

Bangladesh and England will lock horns in the third T20I in Dhaka on Tuesday. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ENG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 14th, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (2 matches, 71 runs, Average: 35.50)

Jos Buttler is England's leading run-scorer in the series with 71 runs in two matches. Although Buttler has batted in different positions in the batting unit, he is striking at 147.92, holding him in good stead.

With Buttler in good form and capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Towhid Hridoy (2 matches, 41 runs, Average: 20.50)

Towhid Hridoy has shown glimpses of his ability so far with scores of 24 and 17. He is a talented batter who can score quick runs in the top order.

With Hridoy looking in good form with the bat, he is a fine pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (1/15 in the previous T20I)

Sam Curran has had his moments in the series with the previous game seeing him register figures of 1/15 in three overs. Apart from his bowling exploits, Curran is capable of holding his own with the bat and is likely to bat in the top six as well.

With the Englishman bound to play a big role with both the bat and ball, Curran is another top pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (1/27 in the previous T20I)

Taskin Ahmed has done his bit with the ball for the hosts Bangladesh, picking up two wickets with an economy of 7.75. He has done well with both the new ball and in the death overs, holding him in good stead.

Given his recent burst of form and ability, Taskin is a good addition to your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan has 34 runs and two wickets in this series so far, contributing to both wins for Bangladesh. He is one of the leading all-rounders in the game and also has a decent record in home conditions.

With Shakib likely to have a big say with both the bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has been good with the ball in this series, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. However, Moeen is more renowned for his ability with the bat, especially spin, which has not yet come to the fore.

With Moeen striking at 144.19 in his T20I career, he is a good captaincy choice for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 71 runs in 2 matches Sam Curran 1/15 in the previous game Moeen Ali 1/24 in the previous game Taskin Ahmed 2 wickets in 2 matches Shakib al Hasan 1/13 in the previous game

BAN vs ENG match expert tips for 3rd T20I

Phil Salt has had decent outings in this T20I series with scores of 25 (19) and 38 (35) so far. He is an explosive batter with a T20I strike rate of nearly 150 holding him in high regard.

With Salt capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order as well, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Moeen Ali (vc), Sam Curran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das (vc)

Batters: Dawid Malan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Ben Duckett, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Adil Rashid

