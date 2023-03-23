BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Bangladesh (BAN) and Ireland (IRE) is scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Thursday, March 23.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh have been the better side of the two in the series with two impressive batting performances. While the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Shakib Al Hasan have delivered with the bat, their bowling unit also has a balanced look to it.

While they will start as the clear favorites, Ireland cannot be taken lightly in this format. Ireland have a good mix of youth and experience with Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie holding the key.

With both sides keen to end the ODI series on a high, another entertaining game beckons in Sylhet.

BAN vs IRE Match Details, 3rd ODI

Bangladesh and Ireland will face off in the third ODI in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs IRE, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume and Matthew Humphreys.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (70 off 71 in the previous ODI)

Litton Das has a decent record in this format with 2015 runs at an average of 32.50. He has a knack for playing big knocks with 13 scores of 50 or more in this format.

With Litton scoring a fifty in the previous ODI against Ireland, he is a fine pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Paul Stirling (143 matches, 5252 runs, Average: 38.62)

Paul Stirling is perhaps Ireland's best batter in this format with 5252 runs at an average of 38.62. He is known for his attacking style of batting at the top of the order and has a lot of experience to fall back on as well.

With Stirling due a big score in the series, he is a top pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Curtis Campher (21 matches, 487 runs, 17 wickets)

Curtis Campher is a talented all-rounder who has shown glimpses of his ability in this series. He has 487 runs and 17 wickets in 21 matches, holding him in good stead.

Despite proving to be expensive, Campher has two wickets as well in this series and can be backed to have a big impact in your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (2/15 in the first ODI)

Taskin Ahmed's only bowling performance in this series saw him pick up two wickets while conceding only 15 runs in six overs. He has been brilliant in both white-ball formats over the last year or so, impressing particularly in the powerplay phase.

With the conditions also suiting pacers, Taskin is a must-have in your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has been decent with the bat in this series with 110 runs in two innings. While his batting form holds him in high regard, Shakib is a brilliant bowler as well with 301 wickets at an average of 28.94.

Given his all-round skill set, Shakib is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector is a talented top-order batter with a fine start to his ODI career. He has 1074 runs in 26 innings at an average of 51.14. Although Tector can add value with his off-spin, he has been expensive in both matches so far.

With Tector capable of scoring big runs for Ireland, he is a viable captaincy pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shakib al Hasan 110 runs in 2 matches Litton Das 70(71) in the previous match Taskin Ahmed 2/15 in the first ODI Harry Tector 1074 runs in 28 matches Mark Adair 34 wickets in 31 matches

BAN vs IRE match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Towhid Hridoy has had a sensational start to his ODI career with scores of 49 (34) and 92 (85). He is a decent player of pace and spin and is in fine form over the last few months too.

If Hridoy is able to get off to a start, he could be a game-winning pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das (c)

Batters: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Harry Tector (vc), Tamim Iqbal

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Andy McBrine

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair, Nasum Ahmed, Matthew Humphreys

