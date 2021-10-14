BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Bangladesh will take on Ireland in the fifth warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World-Cup 2021 on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh have not had an ideal start to their campaign, suffering a four-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their first warm-up game. They will now aim to up their game, and build some momentum ahead of the mega-event.

Meanwhile, Ireland secured a convincing eight-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in their first warm-i[ game. They look well-settled, and are confident heading into this fixture.

BAN vs IRE Probable Playing 11s

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das (C), Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Ireland

Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Benjamin White/

Note: As it is a warm-up game, all 15 players in the squad will get to feature.

Match Details

Match: BAN vs IRE, ICC Men’s T20 World-Cup Warm-up Matches 2021.

Date and Time: 14th October; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1 looks like a sporting one. Pacers might get the ball moving initially, while the spinners could get some movement as the game wears on. The batters will have to get their eyes in before taking on the bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to field first.

Today’s BAN vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: He is a safe option from the wicketkeeper department. He is an experienced gun, and has been in decent with the bat, and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Andy Balbirnie: Balbirine is looking in great touch with the bat. He played a brilliant 42-run knock in the last game, and is expected to deliver once again.

Liton Das: He can give quick starts, and has the ability to score big. He could prove to be a match-winner in this game.

All-rounders

Curtis Campher: He can contribute with both ball and bat. He smashed 42 runs in the last match, and will look to replicate that performance.

Soumya Sarkar: Sarkar is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. He scored 34 runs in the previous game, and also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Craig Young: He is a top pick from the bowling department. He has the ability to contain the batters, with his subtle variations.

Nasum Ahmed: Ahmed is a good option in the bowling section. He picked up two wickets in the previous match, and could be crucial in this game.

Five best players to pick in the BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Craig Young - 3 wickets

Soumya Sarkar - 34 runs & 1 wicket

Curtis Campher - 42 runs

Andy Balbirnie - 42 runs

Nasum Ahmed - 2 wickets.

Key stats for BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Craig Young- 101 points

Ben White- 93 points

Soumya Sarkar- 83 points

Andy Balbirnie- 57 points

Curtis Campher- 57 points.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andy Balbirnie, Liton Das, Kevin O’Brien, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Curtis Campher, Taskin Ahmed, Craig Young, Nasum Ahmed, Ben White.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice-Captain: Craig Young.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Andy Balbirnie, Liton Das, Kevin O’Brien, Mahedi Hasan, Simi Singh, Soumya Sarkar, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-Captain: Liton Das.

Edited by Bhargav