BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 , Match 2

The second match of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 T20I Series will see Bangladesh (BAN) square off against Ireland (IRE) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
The first match of the series turned out to be a high-scoring affair. Bangladesh batted first and scored 205 runs in their quota of 20 overs.
In response, Ireland were asked to chase down 104 runs in eight overs. The Irish team managed to score 81 runs and Bangladesh won the match by 22 runs, courtesy of the DLS method.
Come the second T20I of the series, the hosts will be looking to seal the series with a win. Ireland, on the other hand, will be looking to make a comeback to keep themselves alive in the series.
BAN vs IRE Match Details
The second game of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 T20I series will be played on March 29 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 1.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BAN vs IRE, Match 2
Date and Time: March 29, 2023; 1.30 pm IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
BAN vs IRE, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram looked like a batters' paradise in the first match. The same might be expected in the second match. Much along the lines of the first match, a high-scoring encounter might be on the cards once again.
BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs
BAN Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
BAN Probable Playing XI
Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, S Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Hasan Mahmud.
IRE Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
IRE Probable Playing XI
Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, G Hume, and B White.
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Litton Das (1 Match, 47 Runs)
Litton Das plays a crucial role in the top-order for the Bangladesh team. With runs under his belt in the first match, he is in good form and looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.
Batter
Rony Talukdar (1 Match, 67 Runs)
Rony Talukdar looked in great touch in the first match. He displayed the best of his hitting skills and given his current form, he will be the best pick from the batters section for this match.
All-rounder
Harry Tector (1 Match, 19 Runs, 1 Wicket)
Harry Tector did a decent job with both the bat and the ball in the first match. He can be a match-winner if he gets going. Tector looks like one of the best choices from the all-rounder section.
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed (1 Match, 4 Wickets)
Taskin Ahmed bowled some crucial overs for Bangladesh in the shortened game. He not only contained the batters but also picked up wickets. With the form that he is in, Taskin will be the ideal choice from the bowler's category.
BAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Rony Talukdar
The Bangladeshi opener looked in great touch with the bat in the first match. Rony has the ability to take the attack onto the bowlers from the very beginning of the innings. His current form is also very good and that makes him the best pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Paul Stirling
The Irish opener is known for his aggressive batting. Paul Stirling did not perform up to expectations in the first match. But if the pitch stays the way it was in the first match, Stirling will not be keeping quiet for long.
Though a bit risky, Stirling could be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for BAN vs IRE, Match 2
Litton Das
Paul Stirling
Rony Talukdar
Taskin Ahmed
Harry Tector
BAN vs IRE Match Expert Tips
The pitch will be good for batting and a high-scoring encounter is definitely on the cards. However, rain might play a spoilsport. So, top-order batters and strike bowlers from the team that bats first might be good options to go with in this match.
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head League
Wicketkeeper: Litton Das
Batters: Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Ross Adair
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Craig Young, Hasan Mahmud
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Litton Das
Batters: Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Ross Adair
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Craig Young, Hasan Mahmud
