BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17

The 17th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will have Bangladesh (BAN) taking on the Netherlands (NED) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs NED 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands, who have to take the longer route to the Super 12. Netherlands impressed against Namibia and UAE, holding their nerve in crunch moments.

While they will fancy their chances of a win, the Netherlands will be wary of what Bangladesh is capable of in this format. Led by Shakib al Hasan, Bangladesh have a well-balanced squad with a good mixture of youth and experience. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Hobart with two valuable points up for grabs.

BAN vs NED Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 17th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and the Netherlands will be played on October 24 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 17

Date and Time: 24th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

BAN vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 17

The pitch in Hobart has been a decent one to bat on with the average first innings total being 152. While the previous game saw spinners enjoy the conditions, the pacers have picked over 50% of the wickets at this venue.

The square dimensions of the ground are on the shorter side, which the batters will look to make good use of. Teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss although the chasing sides won more games in this tournament in Hobart.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

1st-innings score: 152

2nd-innings score: 138

BAN vs NED Form Guide

Bangladesh: LLLL

Netherlands: LWWL

BAN vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam/Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands injury/team news

Roelof van der Merwe could be ruled out of the WC.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten and Logan van Beek.

BAN vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (46 matches, 561 runs, SR: 126.92)

Scott Edwards is a fine middle-order batter with 561 runs in 46 matches. He has a strike-rate of 126.92 and is capable of playing spin well too. With Edwards likely to bat higher up the order to tackle Bangladesh's spinners, he is a top pick for your BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (60 matches, 1261 runs, Average: 21.74)

Litton Das was one of the top batters in the New Zealand tri-series, scoring 142 runs in four matches. He impressed with a strike-rate of 142.00, taking on the pacers effectively. With Litton in good form, he is a good addition to your BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bas de Leede (27 matches, 575 runs, 21 wickets)

Bas de Leede has been the Netherlands' best player in this tournament, scoring runs and picking wickets for fun. He has picked up seven wickets in three matches, all of them coming after the 14th over of an innings. With de Leede also scoring 58 runs in three matches, he is a must-have in your BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (41 matches, 28 wickets, ER: 7.87)

Taskin Ahmed has impressed in the last few months, picking up two wickets in the New Zealand tri-series with an economy of 7.58. He has a decent record in Australia albeit in the ODI format, starring in the 2015 ICC World Cup. With Taskin likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a good pick for your BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan has been in good batting form leading into this tournament, scoring 154 runs in three matches in the NZ tri-series. Shakib is a consistent bowler as well, picking up over 120 wickets in this format. With Shakib bound to play a role with bat and ball, he is a viable captaincy choice for your Dream11 prediction team.

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede won the player-of-the-match award in both of Netherlands' group stage wins last week. He has been their best bowler with his clever variations coming in handy. With de Leede also capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 must-picks with player stats for BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mustafizur Rahman 94 wickets in 73 matches Litton Das 1261 runs in 60 matches Paul van Meekeren 3 wickets in 3 matches Bas de Leede 7 wickets in 3 matches Max O'Dowd 129 runs in 3 matches

BAN vs NED match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Vikramjit Singh has not had the best of times against spin, being dismissed to spinners on all three occasions in this World Cup. With Bangladesh likely to use Nasum Ahmed or Mosaddek Hossain in the powerplay phase, Vikramjit Singh might be a risky pick for your BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Scott Edwards

Batter: Yasir Ali, Max O'Dowd, Afif Hossain

Allrounder: Shakib al Hasan, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede

Bowler: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Fred Klaassen

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Scott Edwards

Batter: Soumya Sarkar, Max O'Dowd, Afif Hossain

Allrounder: Shakib al Hasan, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede

Bowler: Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Fred Klaassen

