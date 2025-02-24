BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 24, 2025

Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy match. It is the second match of the mega event for both nations. While New Zealand can inch a step closer to the semifinals by winning this game, Bangladesh will be eliminated if they lose.

New Zealand started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a fine win against home team Pakistan in Karachi. The Blackcaps will aim to continue in the same vein against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

On the other side, the Bangladesh team has traveled from Dubai to Rawalpindi after a six-wicket defeat against India. They will try to work on their errors and produce a better performance in the upcoming contest.

Dream11 users will closely follow the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Here's a list of three players whom the Dream11 users can consider as differential picks for this clash.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match

#3 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) (BAT)

Daryl Mitchell had a forgettable outing with the willow in the match against Pakistan, where he managed only 10 runs. The New Zealand fans will expect bigger contributions from their veteran batter during the next stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mitchell has fond memories of playing ODI cricket in Rawalpindi. In the last ODI played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Mitchell smashed a century against Pakistan. Considering his previous performance at this venue, Mitchell can be a game-changing pick in the Dream11 contests for the battle between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) (WK)

With three quality wicketkeeper batters, namely Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Jaker Ali available for selection, not many Dream11 users will be keen to have Mushfiqur Rahim in their fantasy teams. The reason behind it is the veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper got out for a golden duck in the previous 2025 Champions Trophy match against India.

Although Rahim earned a solitary fantasy point in the match against India, it would be wrong to ignore him for the upcoming fantasy contest. He is a seasoned campaigner, who has the experience of playing international cricket on Pakistan's soil. If Rahim gets going, he can score big against the Kiwis.

#1 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) (BOWL)

Another experienced player from the Bangladesh squad to feature on the list is Mustafizur Rahman. The left-arm pacer has struggled for form in recent matches, but in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against India, Rahman bagged the crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer.

It shows that the left-arm pacer still has the knack of taking big wickets for his nation. If New Zealand bat first in the contest against Bangladesh, Rahman will have a great chance of taking multiple wickets by bowling in the death overs, when the Kiwis take big risks against him.

Rahman has taken 22 wickets in ODIs against New Zealand, with his best figures being 3/27. If he takes another three-wicket haul, he can be a difference-maker in the fantasy contests.

