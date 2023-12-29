BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2023, 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I match of the Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2023 will see Bangladesh (BAN) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, December 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The New Zealand team had to make some crucial changes pertaining to early injuries still their squad looked destructive. They will be here to make a comeback in the T20I series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look forward to winning the T20I series as they have already won the 1st T20I by five wickets.

Bangladesh will try their best to win the match, but New Zealand will be looking to make a comeback in today's match after the last loss.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The 2nd T20I match of the Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2023 will be played on December 29 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game is set to take place at 11:40 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: December 29, 2023, 11:40 am IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I match played on this pitch was between India and New Zealand, where a total of 317 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with the team batting first having an advantage.

BAN vs NZ Form Guide

BAN - W

NZ - L

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Das

L Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. T Seifert is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Mitchell

G Phillips and D Mitchell are the two best picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. N Hossain Shanto is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Santner

M Santner and M Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. J Neesham is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Southee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and T Southee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. A Milne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

D Mitchell

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make D Mitchell the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has a very good venue and a head-to-head record.

T Southee

T Southee loves performing against Bangladesh and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He is very important while bowling second and can easily take initial wickets for New Zealand. He took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I

T Southee

M Hasan

D Mitchell

M Santner

J Neesham

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters as well as pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, D Mitchell

All-rounders: M Hasan, M Santner, S Sarkar, J Neesham

Bowlers: T Southee, S Islam, A Milne, M Rahman

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: T Hridoy, D Mitchell

All-rounders: M Hasan, M Santner, J Neesham

Bowlers: T Southee, S Islam, A Milne, M Rahman, I Sodhi