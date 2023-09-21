BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI match of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh will see Bangladesh (BAN) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday, September 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This will be New Zealand's last ODI series before the World Cup and playing against Bangladesh in Asian conditions will definitely prepare for Indian conditions too. So, they will try to make the best of this opportunity. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had a poor Asia Cup 2023 campaign. But, they won their last match against India and would try to continue with their winning form and be ready for CWC.

Bangladesh will be tough opponents, but New Zealand are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh will be played on September 21 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 21st September 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka looks well-balanced. Spinners will definitely get a lot of assistance on this pitch. Batters who play spin well are a must on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bangladesh and England, where a total of 520 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

BAN vs NZ Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first match

NZ - Will be playing their first match

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Liton Das (c & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul-Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Young, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Dean Foxcroft, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Milne

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Das

L Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Blundell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Allen

W Young and F Allen are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Iqbal played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

S Sarkar and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Hasan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Sodhi and T Boult. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

T Boult

T Boult's fiery bowling in powerplay can surely lead to some early wickets, therefore he is the best head-to-head captain pick.

I Sodhi

Since the pitch is expected to assist spinners, you can make I Sodhi the captain of your team. He is too good a player to not score on this pitch.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI

F Allen

R Ravindra

T Boult

W Young

I Sodhi

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to assist spinners, it is advisable to pick a good number of spinners from both the teams. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: W Young, F Allen, T Iqbal, H Nicholls

All-rounders: S Sarkar, R Ravindra, M Hasan

Bowlers: I Sodhi (vc), T Boult (c), N Ahmed

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: W Young, F Allen (vc), T Iqbal, H Nicholls

All-rounders: R Ravindra

Bowlers: I Sodhi (c), T Boult, N Ahmed, A Milne, L Ferguson