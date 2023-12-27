BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2023, 1st T20I

The first T20I of the Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2023 will see Bangladesh (BAN) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, December 27.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

New Zealand made some changes due to injuries. They will look to win the T20I home series before the T20 World Cup next year. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to creating history by beating New Zealand away.

Bangladesh will look to do their best to win, but New Zealand look like the clear favourites to win the game and the T20I series too.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The first T20I of the Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2023 will be played on December 27 at the McLean Park in Napier at 11:40 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Game: BAN vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: December 27, 2023; 11:40 am IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I on this pitch was between India and New Zealand, which was a no-result. New Zealand smashed 75 in just nine overs in the rain-affected game. Fans can expect a high scoring game, with the team batting first to have a clear advantage.

BAN vs NZ Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first game

NZ - Will be playing their first game

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

BAN

No injury update

Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

NZ

No injury update

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Das

Das is the best wicketkeeper pick and is expected to perform well. T Seifert is another good pick.

Batters

D Mitchell

G Phillips and Mitchell are the two best batter picks. Both top-order batters are expected to do well. N Hossain Shanto is also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Hasan Miraz

M Santner and M Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sarkar is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Southee

The top bowler picks are S Islam and Southee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death overs. A Milne is another good pick.

BAN vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

D Mitchell

As the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make Mitchell the captain of your fantasy team. He could be one of the most important picks.

T Southee

Southee loves performing against Bangladesh and could perform well here.

Five must-picks for BAN vs NZ, 1st T20I

T Southee

M Hasan Miraz

D Mitchell

M Santner

S Islam

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Das, T Seifert

Batters: N Hossain Shanto, D Mitchell, G Phillips

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, M Santner, S Sarkar

Bowlers: T Southee, S Islam, A Milne

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: T Hridoy, D Mitchell, G Phillips

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, M Santner

Bowlers: T Southee, S Islam, A Milne, I Sodhi, M Rahman