BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 5th, 2019

In the second game on a double-header Wednesday, Bangladesh will take on New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in World Cup 2019. Both teams won their first match albeit in a contrasting manner. The Kiwis blew away the Sri Lankan challenge while Bangladesh edged out heavyweights South Africa in a thrilling encounter.

Bangladesh have improved as a unit over the last few years with youngsters Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbing their opportunity in the previous game but will surely be tested by an in-form Martin Guptill, who was particularly harsh on Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga in the first game.

With some of the world's best players in action, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Playing XI Updates

Bangladesh

No changes are expected from Bangladesh after their second win over South Africa in World Cup history. Soumya Sarkar has finally found consistency in his game alongside the ever-reliable Tamim Iqbal at the top of the order. The trio of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad also put in a commendable performance against the Proteas and will be hoping for an encore.

The bowling unit looks decent with Mustafizur Rahman doing well in the back end of the innings. Mohammad Saifuddin was also able to nail the yorkers to perfection against JP Duminy and Chris Morris, an art which he would likely bank upon on Wednesday as well considering the nature of the pitch.

Possible XI: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Mithun, Saikat, Mortaza(C), Mehidy, Saifuddin and Mustafizur.

New Zealand

Like their opponents on Wednesday, New Zealand are also not expected to tinker with what is potentially one of the best sides in the competition. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill form an explosive opening pair to complement the calmness and experience of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, who have been prolific over the last couple of years.

Trent Boult has been brilliant with the ball with Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson justifying their selection with a three-fer in the previous game. While the Kiwis have opted only for one spinner in the side, they do possess ample depth in the batting with Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham batting at number 7 and 8. Colin de Grandhomme plays the floaters role and also is capable of rolling his arm over to fill in for another bowler, ultimately proving to be a resourceful player for Kane Williamson.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Henry, Boult and Ferguson.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 9

5th June 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

Both games at the Kia Oval has seen scores in excess of 300 with the case being no different on Wednesday when the likes of Colin Munro and Soumya Sarkar open the batting for their respective sides. There isn't much turn on offer although the likes of Shakib and Santner depend on change in pace as subtle variations. Pacers should get the desired help early on while the batters look to provide a fast start on what should be a good wicket to bat on.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Mushfiqur Rahim and Tom Latham are decent options in the middle order with their vast experience and ability to score freely against spin in the middle overs. Considering the strength of the Kiwi top order, only Mushfiqur Rahim is picked in the side for this game although Latham is also a decent option to have in the side

Batsmen: Martin Guptill was one of the standout players in the 2015 World Cup and has already taken off this season. He is a must have in the side alongside Kane Williamson and Tamim Iqbal, who will look to make their mark on Wednesday. The likes of Ross Taylor and Soumya Sarkar also decent options to have in the side and can be picked as alternatives to Tamim and Williamson.

All-rounders: With a number of quality all-round options available for the taking, as many as four all-rounders are preferred with Shakib Al Hasan leading the way with explosiveness batting and accurate bowling. Kiwi duo Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner are also brilliant options while Mohammad Saifuddin's ability in the death makes him one to watch out for.

Bowlers: Trent Boult only picked a single wicket in Kiwis' opening game win against Sri Lanka. He is a good option to have in the side while the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, who each picked three wickets in the previous game are also handy options to complete the bowling unit.

Captain: Kane Williamson didn't get an opportunity to showcase his talents against Sri Lanka and should score some runs on Wednesday. Along with the Kiwi opener, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are also brilliant options to opt as captain or Vice-Captain for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Tamim Iqbal, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman and Matt Henry. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill