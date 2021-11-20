BAN vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I match - November 20th, 2021

Bangladesh will host Pakistan in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

In the first match, which took place yesterday, the Tigers chose to bat first and managed to post a total of 127/7 in their 20 overs. Afif Hossain (36 off 34), Nurul Hasan (28 off 22) & Mahedi Hasan (30* off 20) were the key contributors for the hosts.

Hasan Ali starred with the ball for Pakistan as he picked up three wickets in his four-over spell.

In reply, Pakistan were off to a shaky start, losing four wickets for just 24 runs in the powerplay. However, a 34-run knock by both Fakhar Zaman and Khusdil Shah brought Pakistan closer to the finish line. Finally, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz belted a couple of sixes apiece to take the touring side over the line by 4 wickets.

The Tigers will look to bounce back from the loss and level the series. Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum.

With that said, let's take a look at the three players you can choose as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

#3 Shadab Khan

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Shadab Khan is a key player for the touring side as he can contribute with both bat and ball. During the first game of the series, he picked up one wicket during his four-over spell. With the bat, he played a quickfire knock of 21 runs off 10 balls at a strike rate of 210 to guide his side to victory.

One can expect Shadab to continue his fine run in the series. He will surely be a great multiplier option for your Dream11 team.

#2 Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Pakistan's top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has been in fine touch of late. The no.3 batter continued his fine run with a 34-run knock from 36 deliveries in the first game.

One can expect Fakhar Zaman to score big if he spends a few overs in the middle on Saturday.

#1 Mahedi Hasan

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Mahedi Hasan should find a place in your Dream11 team, considering his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He was in fine touch during the 1st T20I.

Mahedi amassed an unbeaten 30-run knock from just 20 balls at a strike rate of 150. With the ball, he returned with figures of 1/17 from his four-over spell.

He is the best candidate to lead your Dream11 team, as he could you fetch a handful of points when Bangladesh take on Pakistan on Saturday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

